If you feel like ARK 2, download ARK: Survival Evolved for free for a limited time

The first installment in the survival series is available for free on Steam this week.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase held this Sunday left us with a new trailer for ARK 2, the second installment of the saga that will star Vin Diesel. It is possible that, after the announcement, many will want to know what Ark: Survival Evolved, the first part, is like, and now they will be able to discover it at no additional cost.

The title of survival in a world full of dinosaurs is available for free download on Steam. To get hold of it, we will only have to access the game’s page in the store and add it directly to the library. There are no tricks: it will be ours forever.

Of course, you will have to hurry if you want to get it, since it is a promotion available only for a limited time. We can download it for free until next June 19. In short: it will not cost us anything if we add it to our account at any time this week.

Regarding the second installment developed by Studio Wildcard, make it clear that it will launch on Xbox Game Pass, although there is still no date marked on the calendar. is expected to arrive sometime in 2023, surely in the first half of the year if we listen to the Xbox itself. As if that were not enough, an animated series of the saga is also underway.

