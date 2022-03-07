If you feel like the queues at Lost Ark have lightened up, this massive bot ban could be to blame.

The MMORPG studio has shared news about its work removing illegitimate accounts.

Lost Ark is being one of the protagonists of a 2022 which seems to be in a hurry to fill our library of great games, and Smilegate has already been preparing a big content patch for this month of March. Unfortunately, the big hit MMORPG It has been accompanied by some problems, where the long queues to access the game have stood out.

In its quest to improve the game, the studio has carried out a massive illegitimate account cleanups that would have affected More than a million of bot accounts This has been assured by the studio in a recent publication on its official forums, where they have confessed that, since the launch, bots have been a growing problem in Lost Ark.

At Smilegate they are aware that this massive wave of bans may have affected a small number of players who have been misidentified as bots. “We have taken all possible measures to prevent this from being the case, but it is possible that we will have isolated cases,” the study said.

More than a million bot accounts have been blockedFor those players who might have been misidentified as bots, the study has recommended that appeal the blockade Submitted a ticket to game support. “Maintaining a fair and fun gaming experience for our players is a top priority for the team. While we intend to have a massive impact with this wave of banswe know that there is work to be done and we want players to know that this is just one step in what will be an active and continuous process, “the game team shared. If you have been playing Lost Ark intensely, remember that in 3D Games you have some recommendations on activities for your endgame.

