if you finish it in 2 hours, it will return your money, but it will not make it easy for you

Steam is full of extremely interesting proposalsbut also some crazy things they shouldn’t have made the huge Steam list. The launcher from Valve is well known by PC users for hiding very small games that will go unnoticed by the vast majority and that get a negligible number of players, unless be clever.

One of these games could be Sungame Studio’s indie horror adventure, Refund Me If You Can. However, the tiny development studio has come up with a brilliant idea to be eye-catching: challenging us to complete the game in 2 hours and we will receive a reimbursement for the price of the game immediately.

Of course, the name of this indie leaves no room for doubt. “Bring me back if you can” is a horror game where we will help Sarah to get out of a nightmare from which only we can wake her up. To do so, we will have to complete a maze in record time to get our money back.

Said like that, it seems very easy to complete in 2 hours, after all, many games have an even shorter duration. However, Refund Me If You Can hides an ace up its sleeve and that is that the labyrinth 100 different paths to choose and a monster chasing us who will not give up in his efforts to find us. To guide us, we will carry flares that we can leave on the ground to find the right path. A race against the clock with only one opportunity and that is that once the clock strikes 2 hours, the record will be locked forever.

In fact, this plays into Steam’s refund policy, which is that once you complete 2 hours on any game, you won’t be able to claim one. What the studio is looking for is that while we play to complete the challenge, Refund Me If You Can play with the player with obstacles and a counter that marks an end that will come inevitably. An end where if you comply, Steam returns what you invested.





If you want to try this horror adventure and tempt fate with this challenge, Refund Me If You Can has a price on Steam of just 3.99 euros. A curious bet that has been released today exclusively on PC -and, unfortunately, in English, a problem for the player less knowledgeable of the language- and that will benefit from the boom of the content creators on YouTube and Twitch if it gets on their radar.