If you got into PS Plus at a discount and want to upgrade your subscription, you’ll have to pay the difference

Several Asian users have been affected by the new PlayStation policies.

The new PS Plus has already been launched in the asian markets, so it’s no surprise that we’ll get more information about PlayStation’s revamped service in the coming days. Just a few hours ago, we discovered more information regarding the requirements for streaming games on PC and the need to connect to the Internet regularly, but the user experience it also lightens (or obscures, depending on how you look at it) some of PlayStation’s policies.

Stacked subscriptions must be updated in one goAnd it is that several players have found an unpleasant surprise when trying to update their PS Plus subscription to the models Extra o Premium. As reported by the Reddit user andyppbbwho had the opportunity to access the old PlayStation service at a discount, players are obliged to pay the difference obtained with the offers to access the most complete catalogues.

The Reddit user explains the experience with simple figures: “The real number is that you have to pay the original price to actualize. For example, if you bought 1 year of PS Plus at a 25% discount, which is $45, you have to pay 100 – 45 = 55 dollars to upgrade to the extra plan, not 100 – 60 = $40.

Furthermore, andyppbb also reveals to us that stacked subscriptions must be update in one goso users who enjoyed a PS Plus subscription until 2031 (which there are) must pay some $430 to upgrade to the Premium plan. Something that gets worse if we know that this calculation is made based on the price of monthly subscriptionsso if a player “has 365 days of PS Plus remaining, they must pay approximately 5 x 12 = 60 dollars to upgrade, not 99.99 – 59.99 = $40.”

PlayStation has not spoken about this controversy that has already spoiled the experience of several users who wanted to enjoy the benefits of the new PS Plus. This is just one more example that the restructuring of the service is leaving more doubts than certainties, which is added to a list of games that, although it is incompletehas already generated several reactions in the network.

