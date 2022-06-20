If you grew up with Toy Story, this video of Lightyear as a PS1 video game will make you smile

Artist Hoolopee has shaped the trailer for the new Pixar movie as if it were a game for the first PlayStation.

That demakes are in fashion is more than evident, there are many creative fans who have launched into imagine what some of their favorite video games would look like modern if they had appeared on older consoles. There are some really famous ones, like Bloodborne, which can now be downloaded for free on PC.

But we have also had some of even more recent video games, as is the case with Elden Ring, which received a fantastic trailer where the artist and content creator, Hoolopee, envisioned Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest title as running on an original PlayStation. The same author has now surprised us with a new trailer, but this time for the movie Lightyear.

The spin-off prequel to Toy Story tells us the story of the character Buzz Lightyear, the hero who inspired the toy. The trailer shows us the legendary Space Ranger to the beat of David Bowie, and each of the scenes has been imagined and performed by Hoolopee with classic 32-bit console graphic style.

A brilliant job with which it is easy for us to imagine how we would have experienced the premiere of the new Pixar film if it had reached late 90s and the look of the games that would likely have accompanied it. At 3DJuegos we love Hoolopee’s work and that is why we have already brought you some of her works, such as the impressive demake of Halo Infinite as a Nintendo 64 title or the latest installment of Resident Evil as a PlayStation 1 game.

More about: Lightyear, Pixar, Toy Story, Demake and PS1.