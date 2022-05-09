If you have $1,500 left over and you’re a fan of Dark Souls 3, you just need to find a place for this huge figure

First 4 Figures surprises us with a resin statue of the Nameless King weighing almost 30 kilos and one meter long.

who we are fans of video games and figures For a long time we have lived having to do real puzzles at home to find space for all the proposals that manufacturers are making us lately. We have had the good old Crash Bandicoot lifting a Crash Team Racing trophy, or our beloved Spyro the Dragon, with a series of less prohibitively priced figures.

It is clear that First 4 Figures The measure has caught us players, but this time they have thrown the rest with a colossal figure for lovers of Dark Souls 3. If space was a problem, you better prepare yourselves, because this Nameless King resin statue measures 70 cm high, almost 80 cm wide and about a meter deep.

80 cm high and almost a meter deepSome impressive measures that add to its 27.5 kilos of weight. As you can imagine, space is not the only problem that fans of FromSoftware’s title will encounter with this article, its $1,439.99 for the standard version of the statue and $1,529.99 for the exclusive versionthey will also test the pockets of many of those interested.

If after knowing this information you are willing to go for the statue, you can get hold of it from the First 4 Figures website, although you will have to wait, because as is usual with this type of product, it will not reach the homes of its buyers up to second quarter of 2023. The Nameless King is one of the most iconic enemies in Hidetaka Miyazaki’s title, and was one of the favorite bosses of the PlayStation teams.

