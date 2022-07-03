If you have a Samsung television you can now play Xbox Game Pass without having a console

Microsoft’s subscription service extends to TVs through cloud play.

Video games expand their borders and reach televisions without the need for a console to play the games. Through Gaming Hub, an application of the Samsung Smart TV 2022, you will be able to find the Xbox Game Pass service and play the titles if you have an active subscription. Games from other apps like NVIDIA Geforce Now and Google Stadia will also be playable. Amazon Luna service will be included later.

It is already available in 27 countriesamong which is spain, the Gaming Hub app. All you need is an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a Xbox Bluetooth command to play on your TV. As a curiosity, you can also use the DualSense of PS5 to play the Microsoft catalog on television, according to the Xbox Wire news portal.

If you don’t have a subscription, you can try Fortnite to check how streaming works. Nevertheless, This application is only available for televisions that Samsung has released during this 2022. In case you do not have it this way, if you want to experience this new experience you will have to buy a new Samsung television.

Related to this, a report suggested that Microsoft would be working on a device similar to the Google Chromecast. This possibility would make sense since Samsung Smart TV 2022 televisions do not have them all. Therefore, if this is fulfilled, the device in question would be connected to the televisions to make more accessible Xbox Game Pass users.

3D Games Discord

More about: Samsung and Xbox Game Pass.