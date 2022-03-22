If you have an HP printer it’s time to upgrade, most are exposed to three critical security flaws

Hundreds of HP printers including the models LaserJet Pro, Pagewide Pro, OfficeJet, Enterprise, Large Format, y DeskJet are affected by three vulnerabilities that the same company has described as critical.

Although they have not detailed exactly how they work, they are about remote code execution bugs therefore, it is extremely important to update the firmware of the devices immediately, due to the potential risk they represent for all their users.





Download new drivers and updated HP software now





On their support website, the company has published two security notifications. In the first they explain that “some HP printing products and digital delivery products may be vulnerable to possible remote code execution and buffer overflow with the use of Link-Local Multicast Name Resolution or LLMNR”.

This vulnerability was discovered by Trend Micro’s Zero Day Initiative team and reported to HP. It has been classified as critical in severity. Along with the full list of affected products have released firmware updates which can be obtained directly from the HP Software and Driver Downloads website.

For certain models there are also different solutions to mitigate the problem: disable unused network protocols and features on the HP LaserJet Enterprise and HP PageWide Enterprise. And, we have different instructions for the same thing on the HP LaserJet Pro.

The second notification discusses the other two bugs that may make some HP printing devices vulnerable to a potential data breach, denial of service, or remote code execution.

The recommendations are the same in this case, immediately update the HP software and drivers available on the brand’s official website by searching for the name and model of your printer. The long list of exact models is available within the notification.