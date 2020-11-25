If you have courage in BJP, arrest me, I will get TMC to win from jail: Mamta Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Mamta Banerjee challenged the BJP and said that she will ensure the victory of the Trinamool Congress (Trilmool Congress) in any case, even if she is sent to jail. At a rally in Bankura district, Mamta said that BJP (BJP) is not a political party, but it is just a ‘waste of lies’. He said, “If there is courage in BJP, let them arrest me.” I will ensure the victory of Trinamool in the elections from jail itself. Let me tell them clearly that I am not afraid of them and their agencies. ” Also Read – West Bengal has turned into another Kashmir, terrorists are getting arrested every day here: BJP leader Ghosh

Mamta, referring to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad (Lalu Prasad Yadav), said that despite being jailed, his party did well in the recently concluded Bihar assembly elections (Bihar Vidhansabha Election) Is performed. The Chief Minister said, "Lalu Prasad was put behind bars, but he ensured his party's good electoral performance. In Bihar, BJP has won with sheer ingenuity and not through any popular mandate. "

Mamta said without naming anyone that BJP is trying to lure Trinamool leaders and MLAs, because some people are under the illusion that BJP will come to power in Bengal and that is why they are looking for opportunity. He said, "At the time of elections, they bring up issues like Narada sting operation and Sarada chit fund scam to intimidate and threaten Trinamool leaders. They are giving money to our leaders. "

Mamta said, “One thing you have to remember is that they are outsiders. They will loot Bengal when they come to power. That is why he has formed a tie-up with the Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI-M) in Bengal. ” He said that BJP has no chance of coming to power in the state. Mamta said, “We will come to power once again with the mandate of the people of Bengal.”

Elections for the 294-seat West Bengal assembly are scheduled in April-May next year. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been ruling the state continuously since 2011. This party, which came out of the Congress, defeated the Left Front which had been in power in Bengal for 34 years.