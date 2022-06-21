If you have cryptocurrencies you will have to declare them all to the Treasury, and in euros: the new law that the Government plans to approve

The draft of the new Regulation of cryptocurrencies against the Spanish Treasury. One of the most interesting points is that, if approved, those who own cryptocurrencies will have to declare their earnings as of January 1, 2023, including those of this year 2022. Even cryptocurrencies that are in other countries, always declared in euros.

After the disappearance of the 720 model, the new regulation seeks to define the new model 721 that is in the process of being created and the tax obligations that we Spaniards will have. Having to convert the value to euros will be done taking into account the average price of the cryptocurrency on December 31 of the year. As described, there will also be a box to indicate the price and the value used to make such a valuation.

Difference with what is now

Now, the question that arises is, what is the difference between the draft of the new regulation and what we have now? We must remember, as we already published in March, “we are required to declare the cryptocurrencies we hold“. The place to do it is not the D-100 (the Income Tax Return), but the D-714 (the Wealth Tax).

Since the approval, a few months ago, of the new Anti-Fraud Law, this declaration of the ‘cryptos’ has gone from being optional and made in the generic section of “Other goods and rights of economic content” to be mandatory and be carried out in a new box of its own, ‘box 46’, under the title “Balances in virtual currencies”.

This situation has already created a very different scenario than the one we had before, with cryptocurrency platforms without regulation Like the one banks have. The Law against Fiscal Fraud of last year already established the obligation to report on the holding and operations with cryptocurrenciesboth located in Spain and abroad

If the new regulation goes ahead, there will be an obligation to report the amount of cryptocurrencies you have and their value in euros. Until now the obligation to reporting falls mainly at the time profits are madebut from next year the Treasury will require reporting on the balances.

Exceptions for those who have less than 50,000 euros in crypto

In the proposed legislation there is an exception for those who have less than 50,000 euros in virtual currency. As has been read, “there will be no obligation to report on any virtual currency when the balances as of December 31 referred to in section 3.d) valued in euros do not exceed, jointly, 50,000 euros“.

And the text continues: “in case of exceeding said joint limit, all virtual currencies must be reported.”