if you have loved Doctor Strange and Scarlet Witch you can not miss them

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness our heads have exploded and now we can’t stop thinking about alternative universes and, as always, video games are a great source of resources, therefore, in the following guide we leave you 5 games that use the multiverse in their stories so you can continue exploring parallel realities, albeit without an enraged Scarlet Witch. Do not miss it!

1.Ratchet & Clank: A Dimension Apart

One of the most recent examples that best explores this premise is undoubtedly Ratchet & Clank: A Separate Dimension. In this title, our favorite lombax will be immersed in a parallel universe in which all the characters they meet have a different version of themselves and in which Doctor Nefarius tries to become the emperor that he is not.





2.Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Series S, Microsoft Windows

A little before the lombax, Crash arrived willing to explore different realities in It’s About Time in which Doctor Neo Cortex seeks revenge. A dimensional journey with more than one surprise that will also help us discover the origins of our favorite marsupial.





3.Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X y Series S, Microsoft Windows

Final Fantasy fans are already used to exploring the idea of ​​travel between realities, see the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake among others, but today it’s time to talk about Stranger of Paradise, a title that does not hesitate to shed light on some of the events that occurred in Final Fantasy I and that allows us to visit iconic settings from other installments.





4.Bioshock Infinite

Bioshock Infinite did not hesitate to put this idea on the table, when it was not yet as popular as it is now. From the hand of Booker DeWittwe will immerse ourselves in a story full of action, but also tears in the fabric of reality and anachronisms in the year 1912.

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, macOS, GNU/Linux, Microsoft Windows, Mac OS Classic





5.Injustice: Gods Among Us

Platforms: PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Android, Xbox 360, iOS, PlayStation Vita, Wii U, Microsoft Windows

If Superman one day decided to be evil and take over the world, we would have a problem. This is the premise that is explored in Injustice: Gods Among Us in the company of all the DC heroes that we already know such as Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman and the rest of the members of the League of Justice.