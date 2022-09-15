If you have startup problems in Windows 10 and 11, this option can help you solve them: how to activate ‘Fast Startup’

In Windows 10 and 11, as in previous versions of Microsoft’s operating system, there is an option called ‘Fast Startup’. As its name suggests, it is a function that makes our team boot the operating system faster.

For this option to work, Microsoft makes use of a series of techniques inspired by the hibernation and suspension functions, making the boot process faster than when we start the system in a conventional way. Nevertheless, there are times when this option can be the cause of some boot problems on our computer. In this article we tell you how to activate or disable the function if it is causing problems on your computer.

A good option, although it can be the cause of some starting problems

The fast startup function is similar to what the system does when we hibernate the computer. By clicking on ‘Hibernate’, the system saves the current session in the memory of our storage unit, being able to continue with the session more quickly without having to turn off the computer completely, even when there is a power loss.

Quick Start uses this same technique, but instead of saving the entire session to memory, Windows logs you out of any account and saves the information in memory to your computer’s storage drive. In this way, when we press the power button again on our computer, the system will boot faster.

Generally, the option is enabled by default, although if you experience boot problems, disabling this feature may help you solve them. Once the system has booted as usual, you can always turn the feature back on. We teach you how to do it.

How to turn fast startup on or off in Windows 10 and 11

To turn fast startup on or off in Windows 10 and 11, all we have to do is go to Control Panel > Hardware and Sound > Power Options > Change power button actions. In this menu you will find the fast startup option, which should be activated by default. Simply uncheck the box and apply the changes.





In case the boxes appear in gray and cannot be modified, we simply have to click on the ‘Change settings currently unavailable‘ found at the top of the menu. Once this is done, the system will let us modify the options as we please.

If the option does not even appear in the menu, it may be because the hibernation function is not activated in the system. To check this, all we have to do is go to the Windows terminal (either CMD or Powershell), run it as administrator, and enter the following command: powercfg /availablesleepstates. Quick Start should appear in the list.





To enable hibernation, just type the command powercfg /hibernate on in the terminal and press Enter. After this, hibernation will be activated, and fast startup should appear in the system power options.

If quick startup is not in the list displayed by the command line, it may be because your computer does not support the S4 level of ACPI (Advanced Configuration and Power Interface), so on your PC function cannot be activated.

Once you have activated the option and you have solved the boot problem on your PC, you can try to activate the function to start the system as usual.

Quick startup is a feature that especially benefits computers with a high-capacity storage system. If you have a computer with limited storage, or old hardware, this option may not be entirely suitable for your systemand may also be the cause of boot problems.