If you like Elden Ring and want to try Dark Souls now, these are the differences you should know about FromSoftware’s classic

When a video game becomes popular, the logical thing is that you will be curious to try the previous works of that company. And if you have entered for the first time in a Soulsborne With the spectacular Elden Ring, it is likely that now you want to do the same with a Dark Souls, its remastering being very close.

we have to warn you: If you have found the Middle Lands of Elden Ringsurvival in the universe of Lordran de Dark Souls It will seem much more hostile to you, partly because it does not have several of the facilities of FromSoftware’s new success with million-dollar sales and a high probability of obtaining the GOTY.





What was special about the first Dark Souls of 2011





Dark Souls was not the first, but it all started with Demon’s Souls. And that part of his spirit began to take shape long before, with the saga King’s Field de FromSoftware, as we recall on several occasions. But without a doubt the first Dark Souls popularizó the formula of the Demon’s Souls of 2009 for PS3.

When it is said that a game is “like Souls” it does not mean that it is difficult, but that it involves a series of special mechanisms that have not stopped being copied for a decade with greater or lesser success, having in the Nioh of Team Ninja one of its most outstanding students by contributing their own seal to older students.

What exactly do we mean? To start with the basics. Total absence of map. For an RPG, this was a very risky proposal, but one that is perfectly understandable if we understand the particular idiosyncrasies of its universe. It is a type of game designed to die many times, with a certain element of “trial and error” even if you are patient against the bosses, because it will take time to get the hang of each attack pattern and time well. Yes, this is no different from Elden Ringexcept for what is shown on the map.

The surprising thing is that this total absence of a guide to show us where to go, forced our brain to memorize without too much effort the map of each region of Lordran. The trick? An exquisite design where nothing was random and always with an overflowing identity of its own. And it is that as much as the Middle Lands fascinate us, there are patterns that are repeated, something forgivable if we take into account the excessive extension of the map and with many secrets in its depths. In Dark Souls each zone is 100% original. And the funny thing is that they are all connected in some way or another through special shortcuts, another of the hallmarks of all Souls worth its salt. The problem is that Dark Souls was less generous with bonfires (the equivalent of the Grace zones), so dying weighed a lot more by having to redo more of the path to the boss.

In fact, an important slab was that teleportation between bonfires was not unlocked until near the end of history And this, whether you like it or not, forced you even more to memorize each scenario, not just by dying and repeating… Today it doesn’t seem so huge in terms of its dimensions, but you can’t take any merit away from it either. by making each trip an experience.

On the other hand, where there is no change between Dark Souls and Elden Ring and that is always associated with the hackneyed phrase of “Souls game” is in relation to the regeneration of the enemies when resting at the stake/Gracia, the fact of losing all the souls/runes when dying, that the process of healing is not immediate as in a Devil but takes between one or two seconds, or that the way in which you evolve your character is more sparse than any Nintendo Fire Emblem by adding a single point (for an attribute of your choice ) for each level.

More differences from the new Elden Ring





Weeks ago we talked in detail about the Elden Ring tutorial. As well, in Dark Souls there is no optional tutorial because it doesn’t even have it. It does have a somewhat permissive start inside the undead shelter and with very basic clues about the game’s commands, until it plants you against a boss that will cost you the first few times if you don’t know the critical fall damage or its weakness against the fire. But until you kill him you won’t be able to get out of there… And another thing to keep in mind: you won’t be able to level up either until you escape from there.

The most important difference from Elden Ring it lies in the condition of the character, since we do not appear as humans, but in the hollow state. To recover our humanity, we must use precisely the “humanity” consumable, previously annulling the hollow state from the bonfire by spending a point. The problem is that as humans we can be invaded by other people. The Great Runes of Elden Ring are used for something else, as we explain in the guide.

In turn, unlike in FromSoftware’s new RPG, in Dark Souls Estus flasks (the equivalent of vials that heal us) are not replenished after killing all enemies in a small area, but only when resting at a bonfire. And to top it off, the number varies depending on how stoked that bonfire is.





Logically, Elden Ring pioneered the use of horse in a Soulsborne, while in relation to the skill bar, we owe this milestone to Dark Souls III. Not in Dark Souls weapons do not have abilities, although they do have special qualities such as elemental or status damage. The downside is that weapons “break” if they run out of duration, losing 85% of their power until repaired. Yes, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is much crueler.

And what about its history? It is much more complex to follow as there is no “resting” place as such with the secondary characters together, but they are all scattered throughout Lordran. And what is worse, you will be able to covenants that are stricter, by forcing you to comply with a series of rules so as not to lose the benefits of the only pact that you can have active. Yes, just one at a time.

To this must be added that here you can kill any NPCcontrary to what happens in Elden Ring, which has several safe zones where attacks are blocked. Although at least you will be able to forgive your sins with Oswald de Carim, in the initial area of ​​the parish of the undead, after killing the boss.

There are other obvious differences, such as the change of names for certain parameters of your character’s state or a myriad of objects, even though most of them share many of their properties. The point is that if you dare to now try a Dark Souls after playing Elden Ring, you should know that the experience will be harder and raw, partly because it is a less accessible game with the user… with all the intentions of the world on the part of Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team. But you will fall in love with his string of moments, eye.

You have it available both in its original version for PS3 o Xbox 360as in its remastering for PS4, Xbox One, Steam it is included Nintendo Switch. That playing Dark Souls on a laptop (until Steam Deck arrived) is quite a hoot.