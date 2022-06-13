If you like Elden Ring, keep an eye out for its two new books: more than 1,000 pages of secrets from the game

You can now preorder this complete record of the Midlands, its dungeons, lore, strategies, bosses, and more.

Elden Ring has earned a place of honor in a 2022 that has experienced the launch of the new FromSoftware and Hidetaka Miyazaki game as one of its great events. The title arrived last February and has been an unprecedented success for his team, thanks to dedicated players who have not stopped building a community around its bosses, dungeons and numerous challenges.

Now, all those challenges that we find in the Middle Lands will be collected in two imposing books that will make up the “definitive reference guide” from the world of Elden Ring. Future Press has confirmed the publication of Elden Ring: The Books of Lore Volumes I and IItwo volumes that promise to break down every secret of the game.

: A complete record of the game world, dungeons, and subterranean realm of the Elden Ring, “every inch is carefully mapped and its secrets exposed,” Koch Media noted in its press release. “High-level views of the progression to reach the game’s endings, along with simplified paths that highlight the places and details you’re most likely to miss when exploring. NPC quests are clearly mapped out and each one goes accompanied by a key dialogue”. The book also includes a section devoted to history, which “helps piece together the game’s enigmatic plot.” Volume II: Shards of Shattering: “Thoroughly tested combat strategies help defeat the toughest enemies,” says Future Press. The arsenal of spells and equipment you can use against enemies is also exposed, and stats and effects are explained in detail. “All of this data is used to recommend the truly optimal builds, along with progression paths to get the ideal gear.”

Both books will be edited in Spanish and they will have 512 pages. The first volume is scheduled for end of this summer and the second for fall 2022. As confirmed by Koch Media, the two books are now “available to reserve in the chain stores attached to the promotion.” If you haven’t played Hidetaka Miyazaki’s latest adventure yet, remember that at 3D Games you have our definitive analysis of Elden Ring available.

