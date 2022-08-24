If you like horror and science fiction, STASIS is free to download on PC for a few days

The gifts in PC stores continue, this time with a very remarkable graphic adventure.

Not only do we have to wait for Thursdays to get the next free game of the week for PC, other stores like GOG surprise us from time to time with a gift, this time one that is well worth adding to your collection. We are talking about STASIS, a graphic adventure of terror and science fiction that the users of the CD Projekt RED you can get it before this Thursday.

For those who have not heard of this proposal, STASIS presents a classic graphic adventure set in a terrifying science fiction world with an isometric perspective, with a gameplay that intertwines a terrifying narrative with the classic mechanics of the genre that gave us so much joy. in the 90s. “Combine objects, interact with computers and solve puzzles in a cruel world.”

STASIS has a high degree of approval between the press and the publicThe video game hit stores in 2015, adding since then 78% positive reviews on Steam, as well as an average rating of 79 on Metacritic. Among the most favorable reviews of the production is that of fellow Alejandro Pascual, who in his analysis of Stasis for 3DJuegos assessed the title as follows: “With a good rhythm, a good association between narrative and puzzle, and a setting that is as suggestive as it is terrifying We want more like him.”

Out of promotion, Stasis can be purchased for 8.99 euros. Those interested in adding it to their libraries have 53 hours to do so from the moment the news is written. For this Thursday we will have a new free game on the Epic Games Store.

