If you like Metal Slug, don’t miss the arcade action of Mighty Goose, which presents free new features

The retro aesthetic ‘run and gun’ action game will receive more missions in a new aquatic phase.

SNK’s legendary run and gun franchise, Metal Slug, has fans of all generations thanks to its powerful action and pampered art. Mighty Goose came retrieving that frenetic and carefree spirit in an action game, where ‘Goose’, a bounty hunter, fights his way through hordes of enemies using powerful weapons and war machines devastating.

The game is available on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, and its studio, Playsport Games, has announced an update that will arrive loaded with new features, including a completely new level. “Mighty Goose, our legendary bounty hunter, embarks on a whole new mission!“

The update will arrive throughout the first quarter of 2022“A wet and wild ride awaits you in this new aquatic-themed phase, which will arrive in the form of a free update. I hope you guys are excited about it!” shared the team. The announcement has come accompanied by a new trailer where we can see our bounty hunter dishing out action from his submarine, key element of another great exponent of the genre, In the hunt.

There is still no specific date for this update, although from PlayStack they trust that we can play it throughout this first quarter of 2022. If you are fans of the saga of NAZCA Corporation and SNK, remember that in our vintage memories We tell you how the Metal Slug trilogy became one of the most iconic in arcades.

