If you like Overcooked, take a look at these seven cooperative board games that we recommend

There are few things more fun than couch co-op like Overcooked, but table games could well be one of them. To play with family or friends, today we have prepared a selection with the best board games for Overcooked fans.

Cooperation, freneticism and real-time action for a collection of games that, for the most part, were launched after the celebrated success of Team 17. The piques are still guaranteed, yes, but to reach them we will have to deal with much more than tortillas and sushi.

Kitchen Rush

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

Undoubtedly the most similar to the idea we all have of Overcooked. Customers arrive, you must prepare orders with the right ingredients, wait for them to finish cooking and serve the guests.

A game that was born from Kickstarter and since then has been reinventing itself with new expansions and reissues. The 2019 revision is all about new mechanics and modular boards, so keep an eye out for that one.





Rush M.D.

Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

I have already told you that there would be much more than food on this list. In this game of short games, just 16 minutes, the key is to unite our specialties to try to save as many patients as possible in that time.

You must diagnose them and offer them treatment by coordinating your actions with limited time. A game in which the cooperation and management of the available nurses is key so that possible failures do not end up taking a life ahead.





A tale of Pirates

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

A ship sails the seas and you are the pirates who control it. Placing your hourglass in the desired action, the rest should not wait for you to finish your action, it can move as long as its sand has finished falling.

I can’t help but think of another mythic when I see it, Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime or another good co-op, Sea of ​​Thieves. While one is scanning the horizon, the next is preparing cannonballs and a third moves the rudder to shoot at an enemy ship.





Magic Maze

Players: from 1 to 8.

from 1 to 8. Recommended age: 8 years or older.

You and your friends have run out of money and equipment, so you do what any group of wizards, warriors, elves and dwarves would do in that situation: go rob the magic mall to steal weapons to go on an adventure.

If you have kids at home and you like the idea, there are a kids version from five years old that teaches them to play based on tutorials. If this is not the case and you want more Magic Mazethere are labyrinths even on Mars thanks to its expansions.





UBOOT: The Board Game

Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 12 years or older.

If you are one of those who always have time for a good movie submarines -and you have friends who are slightly enthusiastic about the idea-, this behemoth that invites us to command a submarine is probably the biggest and most interesting oddity on the list.

That yes, to cooperate you are going to swell, because here while one looks through the periscope, another is in charge of marking the position of the enemy in a quadrant. One of those games that touch the line of role-playing and that can be a joy in the company of people who want to try it.





Burgle Bros

Players: from 1 to 4.

from 1 to 4. Recommended age: 12 years or older.

The oldest on the list. even earlier than Overcooked, and far from its particular approach, but just as fun to play with people. We must enter a building and avoid the guards while robbing several safes and escaping through the roof.

Random levels and a bunch of cheats that are won once sequel even better to which were added juicy news such as new squares, equipment and a campaign with different endings.





Fuji

Players: from 2 to 4.

from 2 to 4. Recommended age: 10 years or more.

You are a group of adventurers who must escape from a mountain Fuji erupting by throwing dice. As the lava chases you, you’ll have to compare your dice to avoid being caught by the fire.

A mixture of luck and strategy in which limited communication by not showing the dice to the rest, and the piques about what is supposed to have come out, are its best asset. If one of you falls to the flames, everyone loses.