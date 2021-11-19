If you like puzzles, don’t miss this console: sliding cubes and pieces in a portable device

Kock Media announces GiiKER Super Slide, a small console to test our mental abilities.

Today, video games offer us all kinds of interactive puzzles, but there are small toys that will never go out of style. This is the case with the classic sliding puzzles, which return once again with the new console from GiiKER and Kock Media: Super Slide. Because, after launching a smart Rubik’s cube, both companies have gone the extra mile with that of test our mental ability.

GiiKER Super Slide brings back the traditional cube and piece sliding games to offer more than 500 levels in 6 difficulty modes through this simple proposal. However, the console does not forget originality with the possibility of move the pieces at will, as long as when playing we respect the classic rules of the challenge.

In addition, the device goes a little further with its technological functions, since with two batteries it supports up to 60 hours of gameplay and it has a magnetic panel in which to distribute all the necessary pieces. In addition to this, GiiKER Super Slide has led indicators to guide the player to their next level and two modes of learning and challenge that encompass the needs of each player.

If you are interested in this curious console, keep in mind that it will be released in stores on the day December 1st At a price of 34,99€, which makes it a possible Christmas gift for any puzzle lover. It is clear that the sector continues to bet on innovations beyond the traditional, something we have seen recently with Playdate, the hand-cranked handheld console, which recently announced a delay in its launch. And, for gamers who want small gadgets that strike directly at nostalgia, there is always the option to purchase the Zelda Game and Watch, which It is now available.

