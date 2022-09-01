If You Like Studio Ghibli, These Are The PC Games With Similar Graphics You Should Try

Studio Ghibli He has won the hearts of many of us. Since his first adventures in the seventh art in 1968 with The Adventures of Hols, the Prince of the Sun, or the first film of Hayao Miyazaki in 1979 with Lupine III: The Castle of Cagliostro, there is much to love the studio Japanese animation.

They are influence in the cinema it is palpable, with emotional works and guilty beauty, but the videogame He has not remained oblivious to it. Although we have not yet been able to enjoy a game entirely developed, at least artistically, by Studio Ghibli, their work has been essential in many titles. For this reason, I would like to rescue those games that, if you are lovers of his works, you should try at least once.

Recommended games if you like Studio Ghibli

Ori and the Blind Forest / Ori and the Wild of the Wisp

Plataforma: Steam / PC Game Pass

One of the few games on this list outside of the Land of the Rising Sun. The development studio Moon Studios surprised us in 2015 with its first independent game with a very clear and differentiating theme: we were facing a metroidvania with the naturethe preservation of the same and magic from a fantasy planet as a thread.

has anyone said princess mononoke? Yes, while his art team has never hidden their Studio Ghibli influences, they have in fact admitted them very honorably, especially their love for Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind.

Spiritfarer

Spiritfarer enter through the eyes, with a careful and wide color palette, as well as an exceptional artistic design, but you will stay in it because of how it handles death and mourning. This independent work by Thunder Lotus Games is an adventure where you have to build a ship and explore the world, a story of overcoming depressingly charming where our ship serves as a method of transport of souls to the beyond.

This independent work is perhaps “the least Ghibli” because of its aesthetics, but Miyazaki’s studio is not only that, it is art through images and subtext, where Spiritfarer more than meets. a pretty and emotional story nominated for best indie of 2020 at The Game Awards and that you can try on Steam with its free demo.

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch





Ni No Kuni is Ghibli in its purest form, and the Level-5 studio got not only the ovation of the public, but a saga on which to continue expanding its future as a developer to take into account. Yes, the Japanese team already had plenty of experience with Dragon Quest VIII, Inazuma Eleven or the adventures of Professor Layton, but with The Wrath of the White Witchlittle could be drawn negative.

But why does he look so Ghibli? It turns out that in the absence of an official game from the Japanese, Studio Ghibli produced the animated game sequences. Not only that, but Joe Hisaishicomposer of Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle or Spirited Away, worked composing the soundtrack of this game. Although this is the third game of the license, it is the best one to enter the world of Ni No Kuni with unparalleled beauty, maintaining and pampering the Ghibli legacy while building a magnificent saga.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a Lost Past





Starting with the eleventh installment of a saga so beloved, long-lived and revered with Akira Toriyamamythical manga artist and designer of Dragon Ball, it may sound strange. Even so, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of a lost past is the best way to make the leap to the Square Enix license with a vast JRPG y accessible.

Of course, here we come to value the closeness to Studio Ghibli and we clearly see it in its artistic design. Dragon Quest may be the least artistically remarkable IP of all those present here, but it is capable of leaving us speechless with some spectacular prints. That yes, this history es something happier than the others, which makes it capable of easily hooking the player.

Eyes





Okami is a promise that fell for nothing, and not because he didn’t know how to keep his cool, but because like many others of the eccentric Hideki KamiyaThey can’t win over everyone. It never had a sequel, at least officially, and that is because Ōkamiden was never developed by Kamiya and perverted many of his approaches. But what makes you on the list? Here we are going to visual y al Japanese folklore as a differentiating mark in a unique artistic work drawn by brush.

One of those adventures that you have to try at least once and that even maintains elements clearly inspired by Studio Ghibli is the connection between mythology y nature. An extremely interesting detail where the white wolf is the physical representation of Amaterasugoddess of the sun in Shintoism.

Forgotton Anne

And 2D platforms with hand drawn puzzle. This should already be enough to get you closer to this proposal from the independent studio ThroughLine Games that was not afraid or hand trembled with a story about the homecoming and magic in a world of forgotten objects.

Forgotton Anne is Ghibli in its purest form if we talk about its aesthetics, but those little details of a sad narrative, empty, of unfulfilled promises and a trip in search of you, make it a must from this list. In addition, its soundtrack is composed by the copenhagen philharmonic orchestraso you can expect a visual delight y auditory.

Mutation

One of the great unknowns of the general public, and at the same time one of the best experimental indies of recent years. Yes, Mutazione is leisurely, relaxing and almost contemplative. His artistic style is spectacular and beautiful, but he hides something else: and that is that we are facing a post-apocalyptic future where a girl travels through the region while taking care of her sick grandfather with very clear references to The fireflies’s grave.

A work of love for Latin American culture and Studio Ghibli, where its composer claimed to want to evoke the mythical Joe Hisaishi with an “emotional instrumentalization.” This wasn’t the only inspiration for Hayao Miyazaki’s “Ghibli aura”, as the game’s lead designer Douglas Wilson wanted to capture the beauty of Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind in his work. The result is a project from the heart that in the narrative hides a tragic beautyand visually dazzles.

Baldo: The Guardian Owls





Baldo: The Guardian Owls is Ghibli in the video game as much as my name is Alberto. Of course, the indie studio Naps Team has not only taken a look at the filmography of the Japanese, but in the video game it has “traced” Ni No Kuni with hair and signs. We are talking about a role-playing and adventure game where everything is bet on the visual, without detracting from the narrative.

Here, the Ghibli fan will find a story where the owls of the world of Rodia hid a heartless creature in the underworld. According to the prophecy this creature will be released when a “pure child” is born. This prophecy has started to come true and the player’s task is overcome its consequences in an adventure that is also not afraid to pay homage to The Legend of Zelda.

When will a 100% Ghibli game arrive?

That is a question many of us ask ourselves. His approach to video games already occurred with Ni No Kuni, and although they have always worked under the standards of traditional animation and design, his latest film, Earwig and the Witch, has flirted with 3Dalbeit with unflattering results.

Many dream of an approach to, for example, Princess Mononoke in the same style as Horizon: Forbidden West, although with the mythical style of Ghibli. Others see that same grim beauty in games like The Last of Us. Be that as it may, we will still have to wait and continue to delight ourselves with how the Japanese role continues to be inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki and his team.