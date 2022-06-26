If you like The Boys with these 6 video games you can feel like Butcher and Patriot

The third season of the Amazon Prime Video series has left us wanting more frenetic action.

The Boys arrived in 2019 from the hand of Amazon Prime Video and left no one indifferent. The comic book adaptation by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson presented us with superheroes full of problems who do not hesitate to abuse their power. Although we expect many video games based on superhero comics, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns or Gotham Knights, the series of Patriot and Butcher does not have a video game with which to be wild.

So, with the third season of the series underway in an escalation that seems to have no end, we have tried to find some video games that can satisfy our desire for action until the new weekly chapter, and we have prepared a list of games that, although they do not have a connection with the series or with the comic, they have those Ingredients with which The Boys have conquered us: violence, antiheroes and supernatural powers.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine If there’s one thing we have to thank the 2009 film for, it’s an incredible hack ‘n slash: X-Men Origins Wolverine is a fantastic game, putting us behind the most famous claws of comics to unleash unprecedented carnage. The game is dark, crude and its violence is excessive. Are you looking for violent superheroes? Here you have them. The Punisher (2005) It may not be as popular today, but at the time, the Volition game caused a lot of controversy due to its high doses of violence. Released for PS2, Xbox, and PC, the 2005 title sees The Punisher fully unleashed in a third-person action-adventure. Here’s an antihero to cross all moral lines with. The Darkness II The hand-drawn graphics of The Darkness II make us transport ourselves to a comic book world, one in which crime and violence are the protagonists and in which we will have to make our way with powers that come from hell itself. The first-person action is frenetic and you’re going to get sick of seeing enemies dismembered and blood everywhere. Splatterhouse If you’ve grown up playing 16-bit consoles, you’ll surely remember Namco’s violent and terrifying beat ’em up. In 2010, Bandai Namco revived the legendary franchise with a new hack and slash action game so violent that we will spend half the game with the screen full of blood. It’s far from a great title, but if you’re looking for ultraviolent action, you might be interested. Masacre (Deadpool) One of the most popular antiheroes of recent times has also had his time in video games: the irreverent and thug Marvel character came from High Moon Studios in a somewhat generic but fun beat ’em up for Deadpool fans, and a commitment to PEGI 18 with violence and humor that are not cut in any way. Injustice 2 The Boys is still a dark version of the Justice League, which is why facing our heroes turned villains makes Injustice an essential title for fans of the Amazon Prime series. We are without the classic Mortal Kombat gore, but you will be able to face the closest thing to Patriot that you will find in video games.

As an additional recommendation, we have Freedom Force vs The 3rd Reicha tactical role-playing game developed by Irrational Games and written by Ken Levine. You won’t find the extreme violence of The Boys, but we can’t help but be reminded of the series when we see its colorful superhero design and political satire.

