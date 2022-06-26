If you like The Boys with these 6 video games you can feel like Butcher and Patriot

The third season of the Amazon Prime Video series has left us wanting more frenetic action.
The Boys arrived in 2019 from the hand of Amazon Prime Video and left no one indifferent. The comic book adaptation by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson presented us with superheroes full of problems who do not hesitate to abuse their power. Although we expect many video games based on superhero comics, such as Marvel’s Midnight Suns or Gotham Knights, the series of Patriot and Butcher does not have a video game with which to be wild.
So, with the third season of the series underway in an escalation that seems to have no end, we have tried to find some video games that can satisfy our desire for action until the new weekly chapter, and we have prepared a list of games that, although they do not have a connection with the series or with the comic, they have those Ingredients with which The Boys have conquered us: violence, antiheroes and supernatural powers.
As an additional recommendation, we have Freedom Force vs The 3rd Reicha tactical role-playing game developed by Irrational Games and written by Ken Levine. You won’t find the extreme violence of The Boys, but we can’t help but be reminded of the series when we see its colorful superhero design and political satire.
