If you like to reform houses, you have House Flipper, added by surprise to Xbox Game Pass

The Empyrean-developed title was added to the service without notice on June 30.

House Flipper, developed by Empyrean and published by PlayWay, has been added to Xbox Game Pass, the subscription service that Microsoft is betting on. It has been through the Xbox Wire portal, which has reported that the game had been included by surprise on June 30, despite the fact that the previous days it had not been communicated that the title would arrive. The title has reached both the version of PC, Xbox y xCloud.

The reform game consists of repair buildings and houses that are in ruins with the possibility that the user has total freedom to start where he wants. This title came out in May 2018 on PC, on the Steam platform whose ratings put it through the roof. With nearly 1400 reviews, 96% of them are very positive. Two years later, already in 2020, it came out for consoles. Firstly on Switch on June 12 while on PS4 and Xbox One on June 26.

Over time, House Flipper It has been improved through updates and free DLCs and other paid ones. For example, the extra contents apocalyptic and cyberpunk style are free on Steam while others related to luxuries, animals and HGTV are paid. The latter is a television channel dedicated to issues related to the aesthetics and maintenance of the house, such as the garden and exterior and interior decoration.

On the Xbox Wire blog, Frozen District Social Media Manager Patryk “Roumyan” Przybyla has stated that, After collecting user feedback, he tried to convince the developers to make possible the arrival of the work to the Xbox Game Pass catalog. In addition, the person in charge points out that he hopes to “reach as many new people as possible,” says Przybyla.

