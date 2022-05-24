V Rising has arrived strong and willing to plunge us into a dark world in which to survive being a vampire It is quite a challenge in the purest Valheim style, however, if you have been bitten by the bug and want to explore more games with this theme, do not miss the following 5 recommendations.

If You Like V Rising, You Have To Try These 5 Vampire Games

1.Vampyr

Dontnod Entertainment is an adventure and role-playing title set after the First World War in which we will embody a vampire divided by his nature, since his thirst for blood overrides his human facet. Undoubtedly, the weight of decisions It is one of the main claims of this ARPG in which hunting down our victims has a cost.





2.Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

A classic that has been much discussed lately before a possible return after the purchase of Eidos by Embracer Group. A story of revenge and vampire mythology in its purest form that allows us to use superhuman abilities to fulfill our objective. Anyone who appreciates the theme must play this well-known saga.





3.Castlevania: Symphony of the Night

We can’t talk about vampires and not name the saga Castlevania, which has great recommended titles. However, today we are left with Symphony of the Night as an option to return to the origins of the purest metroidvania. Entering Dracula’s castle is not going to be an easy task.





4.BloodRayne 2

Another well-known and recommended saga to fully engage in vampire themes is BloodRayne. Hunting vampires, family drama and blades to defend ourselves is what these titles offer us with bloody combat and all the brutality expected of vampires. Nothing to shine under sunlight.





5.Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines

Every RPG player has been through the masquerade and its vast universe. Perhaps, getting into this world in a traditional way can be a tedious job if we are not willing to learn all the nuances that make it up and the social relations between classes, but, luckily, we have this extensive saga that allows us to enter like never before. in his mythology. We started with Bloodlines and ended up with Swangsong, a newcomer to continue expanding this paranormal world.