If you liked V Rising, with the previous game from its developers you are going to freak out, and you can play it for free

V Rising is one of those games that has appeared to devastate practically overnight. Having already reached a million copies sold, its success is something that cannot be discussed, but its study has enough history behind it. The vampire game is not the first in his catalogue, and, after deciding to explore his previous works, I have discovered that his previous title it is more than recommended.

When I came across Battlerite, I didn’t even want to read the description of the game and went in completely blind. I knew (by hearsay) that this indie studio’s game it was milk, but no one had ever explained to me why. What was it that had this title to hook? Well, I was about to find out.

Do you like MOBAs? League of Legends, Dota 2, Heroes of the Storm, Heroes of Newearth… a few have passed through my hands, and the truth is that, apart from Blizzard, they have never fully entertained me. I have nothing against them, they just never finished clicking me. I’m not a strategy person, but most of my playing time has been spent with hack & slash, soulslike and shooters. Seeing that Battlerite was a MOBA, I was scared, but decided to go ahead. And the truth is that I’m glad about it.

Because yes, the Stunlock Studios game takes the basis of the genre, but gets rid of everything that has nothing to do with their combat between players. This may at first seem a bit contradictory: what is a moba without its towers, its streets, its minions and its jungle? Well the answer is easy: pure and unbridled PVP by teams.

Playing 2v2 or 3v3, Battlerite greatly simplifies the build system, giving you an upgrade of your choice for your abilities, so you can focus solely on the competitive experience. As if from a fighting game with MOBA mechanics involved, the action is fast and intense, as you can see in the gameplay video that I have uploaded to accompany the text. If we add to this several very different characters and the fact that it is in teams, we are left with varied and fun confrontations that take a long time to become formulaic.

The rounds are fast and agile, although not without tension. Winning 3 times allows you to win, so the games never last too long, lasting about 5-6 minutes as much. This also takes the iron out of the matter, since within MOBAs the duration of the encounters is usually much longer.





In the end what remains is that, pure adrenaline and duel. Battlerite is a title that seeks to encapsulate the moments of emotion of its peers without any of the calm of them. Each attack counts, each movement can become the beginning of the end, and I think that is the great success that makes it such a special title.

The game is available a complete gratis on Steam and still has a very small but passionate community. Personally, I recommend that you go try it and, if you like it, convince your friends to do the same. With the success of V Rising, more people are getting into the game, so you’ll be able to learn along with other newbies and, who knows, maybe be a part of the resurgence of one of the free-to-plays most surprising that I have come across.