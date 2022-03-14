If you need a journal of quests and NPCs in Elden Ring, this iOS app can be the solution

Shattered Ring is designed to make adventure easier for players who need more control of their progress.

The works of Hidetaka Miyazaki they have managed to arouse the fascination of the players, although they have dragged some debates that usually plan on the games of FromSoftware. One of the most recurring and that appears with each new creative game is that of difficulty, a feature that Miyazaki ensures will be maintained in his future games, being part of the identity of your work.

The jump to open world of the author with Elden Ring has brought particularities when developing our adventure through these challenging Middle Lands. The game, unlike other open world RPGs, does not have a quest logof locations or any type of notes on those NPCs that we have encountered, this seems to have supposed a barrier for many playersthough others have applauded the fact that you don’t feel hounded by icons or to-dos.

This feature was among the first recommendations for new players that we raised from 3DJuegos. In our case, we advised you to have somewhere to hand where you could make important goals, however, a player has gone much further and has developed an application to cover this need.

Shattered Ring is a database for entering notesShattered Ring is essentially a data base that allows players enter manually the names of the NPCthe locations where they are and add notes on ongoing missions or merchants. Although it’s specifically made for the Elden Ring, it could be used for any RPG with a lot of non-daily quests.

“I’m not an iOS developer by trade. But I wanted to enjoy playing this game so much that I wrote my first app to solve what I think is a big accessibility barrier for a lot of casual gamers like me,” explained Dachary Carey, creator of the Shattered Ring app, for VGC. If you’re also new to Miyazaki’s worlds and feel a little overwhelmed, remember that our 7 tips are available for you to make Elden Ring you find it less difficult in the first hours.

