If you notice changes with Doom or Quake on Steam, it is their study avoiding confusing users

Sagas like DOOM or Quake have not only been great references for the first-person shooter genre, but some of their installments are living video game history. Therefore, it is positive to preserve them in the best possible way, something that is trying id Softwarethe owner company.

Certain versions are included within othersIn a post published on the platform page, the company has announced that, as of August 10, is simplifying its game library on Steam to try to avoid confusion between the players. “Instead of explaining the differences between Final Doom, Ultimate Doom and Doom, we are going to consolidate our library of titles,” they comment.

This decision means that the hitherto different versions of a game will be grouped under a single installation package, although each of them can still be executed separately. This also affects the various id Software game bundles, making available to users who already have them a discounted option to complete them.

The list of games that we leave you below is made up of the titles that disappear from the Valve platform, but each and every one of them will be available in other packages:

Quake 2 Demo



Quake 3 Arena Demo



Quake 3 Team Arena Demo



Quake 3 Team Arena (included in Quake 3 Arena)



Final Doom (included in Doom 2)



Master Levels for Doom 2 (incluido en Doom 2)



Quake 2 Mission Pack: The Reckoning (incluido en el launcher de Quake 2)



Quake 2 Mission Pack: Ground Zero (incluido en el launcher de Quake 2)



Doom 3: Resurrection of Evil (incluido en Doom 3)



Doom 3: BFG Edition (incluido en Doom 3)



Doom Classic Complete Bundle (replaced by the Doom Classic bundle)



While waiting for new installments of the saga, it is worth remembering that we recently learned more about the canceled DOOM 4, which was scrapped in 2013 by id Software for not convincing enough and gave way to the 2016 DOOM that finally saw the light in PCs and consoles.

