If you notice Halo Infinite downloading data after each match, you’re not crazy: it’s a bug and will be fixed soon

343 Industries has already released a patch that reduces the download size, which starts when you finish a multiplayer match.

Halo Infinite users have their sights set on a cooperative mode that has already released its first beta for Insiders, but there is still a large body of players who continue to test their skills in the landscape multiplayer. However, between game and game, the community has detected an error that start additional data download unannounced at the end of an online match.

343 Industries assures that it will continue to investigate the problem343 Industries is aware of this issue and, according to its post on Twitter, intends to alleviate this problem with August update. In this way, the authors ask us to be attentive to all the news related to the next patch, but there are those who consider that this is a problem that should be treated urgently.

After all, it is important to remember that some users do not have an Internet service that quickly processes the extra data after each game, so 343 Industries has stepped up to release a patch which, although it does not fix the error, reduce download size. With this, we will have to wait until the aforementioned August update for the developers to put an end to the situation.

This is not the first time that users have pointed out a serious problem in Halo Infinite multiplayer, as it seems that the games are also marked by an error in online synchronization. Be that as it may, 343 Industries claims to be aware of these complaints and, to continue to hold players’ attention, is also considering introducing classic maps to the experience.

More about: Halo Infinite.