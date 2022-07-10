If you plan to get platinum from Stray you will have to act like a cat meowing 100 times

To get all the achievements of this title you will have to think like a true feline.

Stray, a title developed by BlueTwelve Studio, will be released on july 19 of this 2022. As is evident, more and more details of the game and the tasks that will have to be carried out to get the trophies. The player will have to manage an adorable golden cat that must meow 100 times to get a trophy.

According to Push Square, this trophy list has appeared in detail in Exophase confirming the trophies and their tasks to perform. In addition, not only will you have to meow 100 times, but also you will need to sleep for more than an hourjump 500 times, scratch the spot you pass through to mark territory, etc.

These types of trophies are easy to obtain because they will be associated with a button. Not only are there of this kind, but there will also be story-relatedthe achievement of collectibles scattered around the world, explore specific areas and die a few times.

There will also be a trophy that will be very attractive for the speedrunnersthen you must finish the game in less than two hours. Very difficult task if it is the first time we play the title. It should be noted that Stray will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC through Steam with a few fairly moderate requirements. In PS5 The game will be available at launch on July 19 for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium users.

