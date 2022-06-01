If you play only V Rising like me, this is the server configuration that I recommend and it has helped me in my hunts

V Rising is a mass phenomenon currently. The Stunlock Studios title has appeared almost out of nowhere —although it was already anticipated last year 2021— and has swept everything and everyone. An experience multiplayer survival that we could well compare it to a less traditional MMO. Even so, far from being a niche proposal, this indie has emerged as a title to take into account this year, an experience similar to the one Valheim suffered last year and that has placed this vampire bet at the top. .

However, not all users are close to multiplayer proposals, they simply prefer to play away from the rest in worlds that they more or less control —or whose characteristics they have decided— to live an experience survival plus restraint. Therefore, today I would like to bring you the best configuration for a server if you want to play solo. In this article I will comment on the most interesting options in order to make the best possible serverin addition to explaining some options in case you want to change them yourself if ours do not convince you.

The settings are listed in the order they appear in the game. If any are not mentioned, that implies that I recommend that they remain by default

Rules of the game

In this section, just to the right of Normal PvE Rules The rules of the game will appear. This is basically the main adjustment of the game and what will mark our gaming experience. The best option is the first one, Normal PvE Rules, the most basic version of the game but also the best according to the developers.

To allow lootear player bodies

Once we enter Advanced Settings, a huge range of options will appear that you can modify, select or, if you don’t like it, disable it. Although our server can be used to play in the most complete anonymity, we can invite other friends to our world whenever we want, so I recommend activating the option “Death container permit” (this is how the translation comes out in Spanish, in English it is Permission to Loot Dead Players) since it will leave us collect the items from the bodies of other players.



With the basic settings menu we will not be able to change the most interesting options, so we must go to Advanced game settings

Soul Splinter quantity

This option is much more interesting if we play with friends, but when setting up a solo server, is worth set it on Abundant. Basically, this defines if the endgame soul shard items are unique or spawn once we kill a ward keeper. soul fragments. Setting this option to “Unique” only one of each can exist at a time, so players can steal them from each other.

Sun damage multiplier

Its name leaves little doubt, but it is worth modifying it to a value of 4 or 5. You are a vampire, right? Well, I think this is the best option when facing the dangers of V Rising. With this value activated, we will begin to suffer damage as soon as the sun shines on us, although will not be instant no matter how much we increase it to 5 and we will still have time to get in the shade.

Team linked by blood

This is an in-game option to enable certain component roguelike to experience or not. If we enable it, much of what we have in our inventory will remain in it even if we die. Therefore, and to obtain a much more interesting experience, I recommend disabling it. So, with this option unchecked we will have to retrace our steps to recover the loot of our corpse.

Linked objects in teleportation

A very interesting option on PVP servers, but something useless or less interesting than it may seem in PVE servers. With this, some objects will not allow us to use portals. It is something very interesting against other players since it gives the ambush potion, but considering that no AI enemy is a threat when we travel, it is better uncheck it.

Rot Rate Multiplier

Again, a clearly fit focused on PVP. With this, the British study gives the option that the castles and buildings of absent players disappear over time. A choice of clean the server I don’t think it’s very interesting on a solo server, so I think it’s better disable it.



It’s optional, but we can always enable certain options to play with friends in case we ever want to

Blood Essence Drain Rate

This is a base power and one of the most interesting game mechanics, so any value below 3 makes it something inconspicuous. The best setting is to set it to maximum, i.e. valor 5 o close to it.

Castle Heart Limitation

We are talking about the number of castles that a single player can build on the map. It is very interesting and increases the possibilities of our world if we increase the limitations of Castle Heart a 5 to allow us to build a base in each region.

Cost Adjustments

In this case, to make the experience somewhat more difficult slowing down progressbut without unbalancing the game, let’s modify the 7 sections what’s next. The reason for this is that the default settings are balanced based on PVP loot, so it’s too generous even for the game. offline.

default recommended values build cost multiplier 1 2 MANUFACTURING COST MULTIPLIER 1 2 manufacturing rate 1 1 Refinement COST MULTIPLIER 1 1.5 refinement rate 1 0,25 servant conversion rate 1 1 resource undo multiplier 0,75 1

Time Settings

This option ties in with the “Sun Damage Multiplier” mentioned above, but since in-game time doesn’t correspond to real time, it’s best to tweak it. We have to set the day-night cycle to 3,600 seconds, with “Day Length” set to Medium. With this, we will give more importance to the sleep mechanic and focus the experience on survival and construction, since we will have to build more often since the day lasts longer than in the presets.

Damage Multiplier and Physical Power Multiplier

Both of these are minor tweaks, but changing them won’t put you on a par with other creatures in the game. Keep in mind that we are a vampire, a powerful being from beyond the grave, so the default value is I recommend expanding to 2 to not do too much damage, but also not to offer an experience where the enemy falls in a tug-of-war of blows.





Durability Loss Multiplier

We will increase the original value set at 1 to 4. This default option has driven gamers crazy. PVP content as item durability set to 1 is so low that fighting other players feels very uninteresting. Although we are not facing other players, this option is a headache, so we recommend increasing to 4 durability.

The rest of the remaining options that improve or facilitate the progression they do not suppose interesting parameters. Keep in mind that these options are designed for those who are looking for much more difficult experiences —increasing many of the parameters that we have discussed before— and providing players with tiers highest of object, something that for a “normal” game I don’t think is strictly necessary.