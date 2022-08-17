If you pre-order the digital version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 you will have Early Access to its full campaign

For more than a week you will be able to play the entire story of this installment.

It is very common to see companies bet on encourage users in various ways to encourage people to book and buy your product. This is what Activision intends with the next installment of Call of Duty, as announced on its official website.

If you pre-order the digital edition of Modern Warfare 2 you can play the campaign on October 20Activision has announced that yes book the digital edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 you will receive a Early access to the campaign for more than a week. The full title comes out on October 28, but those who pre-order the digital edition will be able to play the story from day 20 of that same month.

This is applicable to all storesi.e. Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, Battle.net and Steam. Activision defines the story of Modern Warfare 2 as follows: “This campaign includes missions in Europe, Asia and America, and is set to be a incredible experience on many levels.”

Is is not the only advantage that you can have if you reserve the digital version of this delivery. They’ll also have a few extra days for the beta, which will be out on all platforms, but initially PlayStation users will be those who enjoy the beta before. In addition, the September 15 there will be a event about the future of the saga. More details of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will also be given.

