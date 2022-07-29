If you preferred Sonic Frontiers to be in 2D, this version will surely convince you more

The author of this recreation has incorporated in 2D the elements that we have seen from the world of Frontiers.

The first videos that showed the gameplay and the world of Sonic Frontiers did not convince most players. In fact, the SEGA title received a lot of criticism and even requests for a delay to improve the general condition, although other fans of the hedgehog would have preferred another type of proposal.

One of them is the user KomliWorldGames, who demonstrates in the Sonic Central video that we leave you at the top of the news what a 2D version of Frontiers would look like Or, at least, how he imagines it would be. Take a look at it because it lacks almost no detail.

Recreation is fully playableThis 2D recreation includes the main elements that we have seen from the world of Frontiers but in two dimensions, with the ramps, the platforms, the enemies and even Sonic’s attacks. In addition, it has an artistic style that follows the color tone that Sonic Team has chosen for its title, and can be played by any user.

The official Sonic Frontiers is scheduled to launch on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch during next winter, without a specific day marked yet on the calendar. That will be the moment when we find out if, as SEGA thinks, Frontiers becomes the future of the blue hedgehog franchise.

