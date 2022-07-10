If you stay in Windows 10, try these tricks so that nothing and nobody moves you from there

Windows 11 doesn’t have to be for everyone, and the old OS still has a long way to go.

It’s still not even a year since the release of Windows 11, and although the new Microsoft operating system bring a myriad of novelties and quite resounding changes both in terms of internal functionalities and visual appearance, there are a thousand reasons not to take the leap, since you directly cannot or, especially, do not want to; but today we want to share several tricks so that your Windows 10 will last you many years.

Windows 11 It is a peculiar operating system. On the one hand, its technical requirements were a clear turning point that tempted many users to upgrade their processor and motherboard, but on the other hand, it is still a floppy compatible OS… Also, privacy policy updates always they are a tricky subject, and not everyone is willing to jump through hoops, of course. If these scenarios sound familiar to you, this guide will help you optimize your experience with 10.

Gold settings to optimize Windows 10 to the fullest

Keep the raya what works in the background

When Windows starts, the procession of applications, processes, and services that take place in the background is considerable. Many —in principle— are useful, necessary and kind; but there are others who are dedicated to take up bandwidth and RAM memory indiscriminately despite serving us little.

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click on “Privacy”.

Scroll down and click “Background Apps.”

Deactivate those applications that you are not going to use.

regulate updates

In line with the theme of background processes, you should know that in order not to overload its servers, Microsoft “instructs” users’ computers to distribute updates to each other. If you want to save this work for your Internet connection…

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click “Update & Security.”

Open “Delivery Optimization.”

Uncheck “Allow downloads from other computers” or go into “Advanced Options” to limit how much bandwidth this task takes up if you still want to “punch in.”

Forget Cortana

Cortana has never quite reached the quality of the AI ​​triumvirate that form the Google Assistant, Siri and Alexa. Perhaps that is why the processes of appropriation of information and customs of Microsoft seem to us more annoying than those of the first three, especially when it hinders our work. As the process of deactivating and uninstalling Cortana is very long and complicated, we prefer that you enter the guide that Xataka Windows put together: to completely uninstall Cortana, enter here.

Put the brakes on sync

Although in terms of configuration item synchronizationpersonalization and passwords Windows does not reach the levels of MacOS, it still likes to try very much and sometimes it does not work very well and, from experience, that feels a little bad.

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click “Accounts.”

Go to “Sync Settings”.

Turn off syncing entirely or define which items you want to be synced.

No need to notify with every thing!

Calendar notifications, received emails, Slack messages that you are also seeing because you are talking to your boss… WhatsApp voice notes! Notifications can be a real nuisance if they are not kept in check. But you know what’s coming now…

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click “System.”

Go to “Notifications and actions”.

As with the case of synchronizations, you can completely disable all notifications or define what you want the filter to pass.

The spam? Generic and controlled, thanks

Your use of Windows has a unique imprint that Microsoft will use to select and filter the advertising that reaches you. On the one hand, we will remove the customization of what third-party applications show:

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click “Privacy” and “General.”

Disable identification for advertising.

Another option is the removal of ads in start menu. For it:

Open the settings window or press Win+i.

Click “Personalization” and “Start”.

Turn off the “Occasionally show suggestions on Start” option.

Pictures | Microsoft, Johny Vino

