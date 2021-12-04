If you think that by 2021 almost everyone has already used the Internet, you are wrong: 2,900 million people have never accessed it.

Around 2,900 million people around the world, that is to say, 37% of the world’s population has never used the Internet, according to a new report by the International Telecommunications Union of the UN or ITU. This report shows that, although the pandemic has accelerated and increased access to the Internet (it is estimated that in two years, from 2019 until now, there are 782 million more people connected), still almost 4 out of 10 people have never used it.

It is worth mentioning, as can be seen in the following graph, that growth is constant over time. While in 2005 less than 15% used the InternetIn 2015, about 40% did so, and today the figure is 63%. The majority of people who have never accessed the network live in developing countries, according to the UN’s words.





The momentum brought by the pandemic





The “Covid connectivity boost” that we mentioned at the beginning “was probably the result of closures, trends towards online work and education” or also the new habits adopted of buying online or accessing the bank through the Internet . The ITU says that in general, Global Internet users grew more than 10% in 2020, the largest annual increase in a decade. And it is that in 2019 just over half of the population used the Internet according to figures from the same body (54%).

Anyway, these massive increases only tell part of the story. For starters, a significant portion of new internet users during the pandemic (and global internet users in general) connect infrequently and often only through shared devices or through limited and low connectivity speeds.

Second, it is clear that there is a huge digital divide that separates rich nations from poorer developing countries. The 96% of those still unable to connect to the Internet They belong to the latter category.

There are also huge differences between urban and rural access. While 76% of individuals in urban areas around the world use the Internet, that number drops to 39% for those in rural areas.

A business opportunity for the tech sector





With this information we have that companies in the technology sector still have a great opportunity ahead to connect almost 40% of the world. One person who does not seem to have missed this detail is Elon Musk, creator of Tesla and SpaceX, a brand that interests us in this matter that concerns us. SpaceX has more than 1,800 Starlink satellites launched and, for example, in Spain it has been seen as an alternative for rural areas, more abandoned by traditional Internet companies.

It could soon face competition from Amazon’s Kuiper Project, which is spending heavily on licenses and recently acquired Facebook’s satellite internet equipment. Regardless, Amazon hasn’t launched any satellites into space for now.