If you think the best resume for a developer is their GitHub account, this tool will automatically generate it for you

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

David Coallier is the CEO of Clearword, a startup that offers a service that automatically creates “meeting summaries with video library.” And he says that, precisely because he is the owner of a startup, enjoy when the resumes you receive include the Github accounts of the candidates “so we can see the tangible work they’ve done.”


Following a tweet by John Resig —creator of JQuery and Chief Software Architect of Khan Academy— in which he stated that when hiring I would prepend a GitHub commit log to any resumeCoallier had the idea of ​​using GitHub as a data source for automatic CV generation.

And he went around what is now GitHub Resumea simple service that allows you to create resumes based solely on your GitHub repositories and activity, making it a potentially useful tool for any programmer.

Neither Linkedin nor EuroPass: a universal and free format for our CVs was already needed and this Spanish startup has a proposal

That’s how it works GitHub Resume

To generate our resume, The process is very simple: we enter this website, write our username in the web form, click on ‘Generate’ and —ready!— we will have a resume ready to print or to link in any message (provide a sticky URL). Its creator provides some examples (1 and 2) of what the resume would look like, in which we can see what data it echoes:

  • Text of our profile.

  • URL of our website.

  • List of languages ​​we use.

  • Name, description and data of our most popular repositories.

  • Contributions to other projects.

  • Organizations to which we belong.

Cv Example

This is how it looks.

“This is the first version, and I plan to add things like your forks and repositories with more commits…”

Although it is important to note that this service does not allow you to generate a CV of any GitHub user just by providing a ‘username‘: Although the information it collects is strictly public, Coallier has preferred that each user who wants to use this tool has to ‘give permission’: the CV will not be created unless we first log in to GitHub and give the project a star. GitHub Resume; at this time it has more than 52,800 stars.

Via | HackerNews

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here