If you think the best resume for a developer is their GitHub account, this tool will automatically generate it for you

David Coallier is the CEO of Clearword, a startup that offers a service that automatically creates “meeting summaries with video library.” And he says that, precisely because he is the owner of a startup, enjoy when the resumes you receive include the Github accounts of the candidates “so we can see the tangible work they’ve done.”





Following a tweet by John Resig —creator of JQuery and Chief Software Architect of Khan Academy— in which he stated that when hiring I would prepend a GitHub commit log to any resumeCoallier had the idea of ​​using GitHub as a data source for automatic CV generation.

When it comes to hiring, I’ll take a Github commit log over a resume any day. – John Resig (@jeresig) February 5, 2011

And he went around what is now GitHub Resumea simple service that allows you to create resumes based solely on your GitHub repositories and activity, making it a potentially useful tool for any programmer.

That’s how it works GitHub Resume

To generate our resume, The process is very simple: we enter this website, write our username in the web form, click on ‘Generate’ and —ready!— we will have a resume ready to print or to link in any message (provide a sticky URL). Its creator provides some examples (1 and 2) of what the resume would look like, in which we can see what data it echoes:

Text of our profile.

URL of our website.

List of languages ​​we use.

Name, description and data of our most popular repositories.

Contributions to other projects.

Organizations to which we belong.



This is how it looks.

“This is the first version, and I plan to add things like your forks and repositories with more commits…”

Although it is important to note that this service does not allow you to generate a CV of any GitHub user just by providing a ‘username‘: Although the information it collects is strictly public, Coallier has preferred that each user who wants to use this tool has to ‘give permission’: the CV will not be created unless we first log in to GitHub and give the project a star. GitHub Resume; at this time it has more than 52,800 stars.

Via | HackerNews