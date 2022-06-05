If you thought Abandoned could no longer surprise, new accusations describe a toxic environment with fans

GameSpot has shared the account from sources close to Hasan Kahraman, lead developer at Blue Box Game Studios.

Abandoned was presented as a game of horror survival horror first person over a year ago and quickly became a viral phenomenon due to a series of coincidences that led fans to believe that it was a new Hideo Kojima game. Since then, we have witnessed new conspiracies that continued to target the Japanese creative, while its developers, Blue Box Game Studiosembarked on endless broken promises and disappointing news.

Kahraman would have closely followed the fan groupsRecent reports from GameSpot suggest that the game is not actually in development, despite public claims of Hasan Kahraman, lead developer of the projectand that this would be waitingas he looks to fund development with a playable prologue that, according to GameSpot’s sources, he doesn’t appear to be in a rush to create.

More than half a dozen people who have had close contact with Kahraman since September 2021 reportedly spoke to GameSpot, describing the project as a complete mess and the developer as someone who promises a lot, even paid work for fans, but delivers very little.

Following the announcement of Abandoned, Kahraman tweeted that the first letter of the game’s real name was S and the last letter was L, establishing a relationship with Silent Hill that he was quick to deny. With the forums full of conspiracy theories, Kahraman kept dropping hints that related it to other Kojima titles, such as Metal Gear, relationships that he denied at all times.

Sources describe him as deceitful and prone to mood swings.According to GameSpot sources, Kahraman would have been closely following the theories of the community, feeding them with every move. Much of the information comes from a private and very exclusive chat group, where Kahraman would have been sharing in-game material such as screenshots, animations, and a script page. Kahraman would have chosen these people from one of the Discord servers that was created to study the mysteries surrounding the game.

Kahraman would have chosen members of this chat carefully, making them sign a confidentiality document. According to GameSpot’s sources, Kahraman was looking for nice fans and when any of the members demanded an explanation for his empty promises, he either kicked them out or formed a new, even smaller group. Sources describe him as a deceitful person and prone to mood swingsgetting to argue heatedly with anyone who asked him for progress updates.

When some of the shared documents were leaked, Kahraman sought to identify the leakers while denying that the material was part of his project. He also claimed that his website had been hacked. According to sources, Kahraman accused his business partners of scammers whenever their submissions were delayed.

Kahraman would have admitted to the group that Abandoned is not in developmentGameSpot’s sources have claimed that Kahraman attempted to form a working and romantic relationship with a member of the group, while in another situation, he asked another member to store some physical copies of the game for him when the time came, paying him for it. The toxic group climate seems to be a constant in the testimony of the sources, which even speak of a member of only 12 years who, at one point, attacked another of the members, telling him to commit suicide, with Kahraman’s silence in response.

These same sources have also indicated that Kahraman admitted to the group on PSN that Abandoned is not in developmentalthough to this day he maintains that it is a playable prologue.

