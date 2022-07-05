If you use headphones to play games in summer, these 5 cleaning tricks will come in handy

We already know that summer is a good time to explore games that we have pending, therefore, it is not uncommon for us to spend several hours on our consoles or computers in the consequent heat. So, for those of you who use headphones, I wanted to leave you 5 tricks which I use frequently to keep them in good condition. Having them in bad shape is quite a drag!

5 tips to keep your headphones clean

1.Use alcohol

Es better than using water for its disinfectant properties, in addition to the fact that, depending on the material, we could damage our headphones. It is recommended to use a cotton pad to apply this product in small amounts over as much surface as possible. Then we let it dry and that’s it.





2.Yes, ear buds

For the most convoluted areas we can use cotton swabs for the ears, because they are usually more compact and leave no residue in the nooks and crannies We can clean the inside of the pads or the net carefully with them.





3.Clean them every time we use them

Is a routine simple and is that if we keep them clean every time we use them, it is unlikely that they will accumulate traces of sweat or oil from the skin. A few carefully passed wet wipes can help us, especially in the area of ​​​​cables or metal that do not suffer so much.





4. Have clean hands

It’s a small detail, but effectiveif we maintain good hand hygiene to avoid the accumulation of sweat, we can make the headphones not get so dirty when putting them on or taking them off.





5. A brush always comes in handy

A toothbrush, or just a small brush, comes in handy to clean some of the areas of the appliance. However, you have to make sure that they do not release debris. This is suitable when there ingrained dirt on the headband or some area that is more metallic. It is rubbed together with a little alcohol and the dirt will be removed.