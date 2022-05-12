If you use these free VPNs, your data may have been leaked – over 21 million user data in the hands of hackers

A database with 21 million records has been leaked on Telegram that exposes the encrypted email addresses and passwords of users of various VPNs. According to what is known so far, the SQL dump was published on Telegram on May 7, 2022.





This information exposes users of various VPN services, including GeckoVPN, SuperVPN and ChatVPN, and was initially put up for sale on the DarkWeb in 2021 and has now been posted for free on Telegram. GeckoVPN, SuperVPN, and ChatVPN are free VPN service providers.

These are the informations discovered





The breach contains 21 million records, accounting for 10 GB of data, exposing some 21 million people (the records appear to be unique), based on what is known so far. In general, the database contains: email addresses; usernames; complete names; country names; randomly generated password strings and billing information.

99.5% of email addresses were Gmail accounts, a much higher percentage than average. This may also mean that the group that leaked the dump shared a subset of the data and not the full dump. Vpnmentor was able to see the information and from there drew these conclusions, but states that for ethical reasons, the data has not been kept and only keeps a sample for research purposes.

VPN users

Hackers can get to phishing with the information obtained. In addition, hackers who may have access to passwords could take over a user’s account and take advantage of it to contact other people or learn even more data.

It is recommended to change passwords, if you use any of these VPN networks. And also ignore any suspicious messages.

VIA| right of the network