If you want Microsoft to stop offering you Windows 11, you just have to use Internet Explorer

This is a good case for someone to question whether it is worse the remedy or the disease, because unfortunately Windows 11 has not been as well received as Microsoft would like. A lot of people just don’t want to, or given the minimum requirements, can’t upgrade.

Among those who do not want to update, there will surely be who would prefer if their Windows 10 installations stopped offering the upgrade to Windows 11. The “solution” to this is so ironic that it’s better to take it as a joke: use Internet Explorer.





Internet Explorer prevents you from upgrading to Windows 11





In Microsoft’s published list of known issues in Windows 11 version 21H2 that have not been resolved, there remains only one lone bug related to Internet Explorer 11. It tells us that after upgrading to Windows 11, IE 11 data that wasn’t imported into Microsoft Edge before the upgrade might not be available.

This means that if you had information saved in Internet Explorer and you have not backed it up by importing everything to the new Microsoft Edge, there is a bug that can make that data disappear if you update to Windows 11. That is why Microsoft has blocked the update on computers with this scenario, to avoid data loss.

To safeguard your upgrade experience, we have placed a compatibility hold on devices affected by this issue to prevent them from installing or being offered Windows 11. Affected devices are those where IE11 is the primary browser used or IE11 is set to default. default browser.





This problem remains unsolved at the moment, but Microsoft is already working on solving it with the next version of Edge. In the meantime, IE11 is basically a “shield” against offering to upgrade to Windows 11.

The old browser is basically incompatible with Windows 11, not surprising considering that Microsoft has been asking for years to use Edge’s Internet Explorer mode instead of the prehistoric and insecure browser.