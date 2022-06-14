if you want the early access discount, now is your time

Imagine DOOM, but you heal by bathing in the blood of your enemies. Imagine Quake, but with parries —in fact, with reflexes and some practice you can hit your own shots to make them explode with the force of a bomb. Imagine Devil May Cry, but you can toss a tiny coin in the air and shoot it and it automatically goes to the head of any bastard who happens to be nearby. That and more is ULTRAKILL, the best FPS on Steam based on user reviews (99% of its 22,055 reviews are positive) and ninth highest rated game on the platform overall.

It premiered in September 2020 as part of a program of early access, and since then it has not stopped improving even more with new main content, weapons or possibilities for its arena mode, called The Cyber ​​Grind. During the PC Gaming Show shown this week, publisher New Blood Interactive (lord and master of the genre boomer shooter) has announced another batch of news, namely the campaign act 2 alongside the fifth and final piece in the Killer Robot V2’s arsenal: the Rocket Launcher. It has a really curious stationary missile mechanic, as you can see in the video that accompanies the news.

Technically, it is not said at any time that this will be the last update prior to the version 1.0, but considering that the official sheet still says that the game will be finished by 2022, we assume that it will not be long before fulfilling the original vision of developer Hakita Patala. Now, it is a matter of waiting for specific dates.

ULTRAKILL starts from a super simple premise: “humanity is dead, blood is fuel and hell is full”. With that, our protagonist travels to the depths of the underworld, fighting all kinds of monstrosities with blows and with overwhelming speed. Personally, I’ve been playing for a little less than 8 hours and I can only recommend that you close the browser, open Steam and install the demo to see if you like it or if you love it. Getting hold of it will cost you 16.79 euros right now, but presumably it will go up in price once it’s fully ready.