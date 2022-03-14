If you want to buy Xbox Series X write down the date: Microsoft is preparing a new replacement

Scarcity issues continue to make getting a next-gen console a challenge.

Xbox Series X has become one of those technological products in which its acquisition is assuming an odyssey for buyers, due to the widespread shortage problems that the industry is experiencing. Surely many of you have visited all the stores in your city, finding yourself with a refusal from the seller when you have tried to get hold of the new Microsoft console.

The new replacement will arrive next Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m.From Xbox Spain they are very aware of this situation and so that you have an opportunity to get one in an orderly manner, they have announced a new Xbox Series X replacement for next Tuesday, March 15 at 6:00 p.m.. The consoles will be available in the Microsoft Store and as usual, your purchase will be limited to a single unit per customer.

It will be available through the official Microsoft storeAs you can imagine, if you want to get a you will have to be very careful and have everything ready to be the fastest, because it is usual for these reruns to last just an instant, so write down the date on the calendar. In any case, in 3DJuegos we will give you our particular reminder, in the same way that we did with the last replacement.

The shortage of consoles has led us to experience situations as curious as the use of Xbox Series development kits for a Halo Infinite tournament. If you want to know more about the console new generation from Microsoft, remember that in 3DJuegos you have available a lot of information about its hardware, possibilities and performance in games.

