If you want to conquer the FIFA 22 UEFA Champions League Challenge, don’t miss these 6 tutorials

The professional players of Team Dux Gaming tell you some of the keys so that nobody stops you on the field.

Although you have already had a few months to adapt to all the new features of FIFA 22 and counting on the fact that many of you are already truly outstanding with the ball, the most important moment has arrived: show that no one can beat you on the pitchand there’s no better place to do it than at the UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments.

But do not trust, the level in these tournaments is very high and you will have to compete against the best. Though remember, you do not need to be professionals to enter this competitionthe only thing that matters here is your ability at the controls, although who knows, maybe these UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments are the first step towards a bright future in esports.

To make sure that you arrive well prepared for the competition, we wanted to share with you six new tutorials where Zezinho, Pablo Albarracin and Daniel Aguilargreat professionals of FIFA 22 and members of Team Dux Gamingthey tell you some tricks and secrets that can help you beat any rival you face.

Any distraction can cost you the game

This may not be a trick for FIFA as such, but we assure you that it can save you a lot of trouble. Being focused on the game is crucial to victory and constantly receiving pop-up notifications is not the best way to stay focused, so remember disable notifications when you guys go all out in open UEFA Champions League Challenge tournaments.

Practicad el Timed Finishing

Timed Finishing is a mechanic that came along with FIFA 19 and consists of pressing the circle button a second time just before the player hits the ball. Requires skill to carry it outbut our professionals tell us which is the best game mode to practice it.

Rehearsed plays can be a sure goal

Most of you will have already noticed how difficult it is to score a direct free kick in FIFA 22, that’s why our professionals from Team Dux Gaming tell us an interesting alternative to launch them indirectly through a rehearsed play.

Defense against formations without wingers

In FIFA 22 we will find many rivals who they will attack us with formations without extremes. By the time we find ourselves in that situation, there’s an easy way to take advantage of that less well-covered position by getting advantageous two-on-one attacks.

One of the most decisive passes in FIFA 22

Team Dux Gaming tells us one of their best tricks to penetrate very deep defenses, where it is difficult to find holes. we will ask unmark our players thanks to a key pass in FIFA 22.

The best way to focus

In FIFA 22, the usual crosses with the square to finish off a header are usually not very effective, however, if we find ourselves in the band with the endwe have a way of getting the ball to our striker that works really well.

