If you want to fully understand the story of Final Fantasy VII you should play Crisis Core Reunion

In a totally unexpected way, the original Crisis Core adventure is back with a facelift. You may think that there is no point in playing it now that we are with Final Fantasy VII Remake, but here I am going to tell you why, in my opinion you have to do it and what place Zack occupies in the history of this universe.

Crisis Core is one of those games that serve to explain why psp was a comforter. Along with Metal Gear Solid Peacewalker, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep and this one, Sony’s laptop became a breeding ground for experimental spin-offs, key to their franchises and very funny, despite its failures and its successes. Because it is so true that the original Crisis Core is a game that leaves its mark, as its development, combat and some narrative decision are questionable more than once.

That’s why, and I’m going to say it now, I wish the Crisis Core Reunion revision that was announced last night hadn’t just been a vitaminized version of the original. she would have seated him much better to appear as a remake in conditions, be part of Final Fantasy VII Remake or be reborn as a new project. But even though it’s just an HD remaster, I think it still holds its value in its original form. Zack is a refreshing character within the plot of this saga, and it is because of something very simple: he does not live under torture. He does not suffer for things from his past, he looks forward, he makes an effort and, in many things, reminds us of the charming Axel de Kingdom Hearts.

Crisis Core addresses many critical situations to better understand Final Fantasy VII. He tells us about the meeting between Aerith and him, explains the growth and maturation of Sephiroth within Shinra, delves into everything that happened in Nibelheim and expands on Cloud’s past. To do all this, some new characters are taken from the manga. The most important are Genesis and Angeal, who are like Sephiroth’s competitors. to reach the title of the strongest. The interesting thing about this trident is that Square Enix started playing here with the idea of ​​three friends forced to face each other, and whose fight leads to disaster. And be careful, despite the fact that the battles, the cinematics and the tone of the game sometimes go overboard with many very Advent Children moments, Hajime Tabata is directing, Yoshinori Kitase is producing and Nomura is designing. There is muscle there is quality behind the story, and it shows.

Zack is someone who starts, a SOLDIER who lives in the shadow of these three and who ends up discovering the horrible reason why they are so strong. Don’t worry, if you haven’t played the title, I won’t spoil what happens. Just tell you that it is a story that I have always liked a lot and has a tremendous ending.

For me, playing a game of Crisis Core after every replay of Final Fantasy VII is a must. It is one of the few satellite games to the original that is truly worthwhile. The question now is obvious: does it make sense to play this title now? if we are all pending the remake? Yes, it does and then I’ll tell you why. Now the spoilers come. First from Final Fantasy VII Remake and then from the DLC dedicated to Yuffie.

Yes, Crisis Core is worth playing today

Tetsuya Nomura has used a very cute narrative trick in his Final Fantasy VII Remake. The visions that Aerith has, certain flashbacks and characters who live when they die in the original, make us realize that this title takes place in a parallel reality. after the events of the original. It is something as if Cloud and his people had had a new opportunity to face destiny. That is, Final Fantasy VII Remake admits that the title it remakes has happened, and the 2020 game is a reflection of everything with events that go the other way. Therefore, what happens in the original Crisis Core did happen, and in the chapter of the remake in which Zack appears, things will have changed, with the grace that he may remember how they really happened.

In fact, if we take a look at the announced second episode of Final Fantasy VII, we will hear Aerith wondering what has really happened, what is fiction or reality and announcing that now they have another chance. And to finish looping the loop, it will be called Rebirth, that is, rebirth. That’s why you have to keep this game cool. Let’s go now with the Yuffie DLC spoilers.

The end of this downloadable content is so relevant, so much so, that it served to anticipate that Zack is still alive. In the last of the scenes the SOLDIER appears again in Midgar opening the doors of the church of Aerith. She is not here because she has left with Cloud and the others. If you’ve played Final Fantasy VII you already know that Zack doesn’t fare well in the original title, so what happened? If he has resisted the assault of the Shinra soldiers, will we also see Angeal and Genesis again?

And this question is not nonsense. In Yuffie’s DLC we face Nero the Jet, another extremely powerful being created from Shinra’s experimentation, like all of them actually, so there may be a lot of cloth to cut here. If Zack and Aerith meet again, will the florist be able to feel his past in him, his other reality that the remake has left behind? If that happens, the Final Fantasy VII rebuild could lead to a very interesting moment between these two and Cloud. How has Cloud survived if Zack is still here? Should he still be alive? doIt is not breaking too much the designs of destiny? Will Aerith revive her feelings towards Zack and have the blonde slapped?

For me, it is mandatory to play a game of Crisis Core after each replay of Final Fantasy VIIFor all these reasons, I’m going to put Crisis Core in my veins when it comes out, because I need to relive everything that has happened to understand how it will change. Of course, here is a warning to newcomers. Although the game is much vaunted, its combat does not always work well. It has a somewhat idiotic random component that has been seen to be still there, its linearity sometimes does not favor it and I do not think it is here the best written Aerith. But if you’re a fan of Final Fantasy VII, and have embraced Nomura’s game and his canon rewrite, you’ll enjoy it more than Peppa Pig in a mud puddle.