If you want to get property in Ayodhya, then read this news, after worshiping Ram temple land, prices have increased so much

Ayodhya: After the Bhoomi Poojan ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, the prices of real estate have doubled and more and more people are looking to buy property in this holy city. Last year, according to the belief of the Hindu devotees by the Supreme Court, the property prices started increasing in the district only after clearing the way for the temple construction at Ramjanmabhoomi. And after the Bhoomi Pujan in August this year, prices have started increasing rapidly.

People associated with property related activities in the city said that a large part of the land has been acquired by the government for development, so there is limited availability of real estate. Experts said that after the Supreme Court's decision in November last year, the property prices had increased by 30-40 percent and this year the prices have doubled since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhoomi Pujan on August 5.

Property prices in Ayodhya have increased threefold since last year. Last year, property available at the rate of Rs 400-500 per square foot on the outskirts of Ayodhya is now available for up to Rs 1000-1500. The availability of land in the middle of Ayodhya is limited and its price is between Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 per square foot.

Vinod Kumar Srivastava, professor at Awadh University in Ayodhya, told PTI that property rates are skyrocketing and many big businessmen and common people want to buy a land in Ayodhya.

He said that although the inquiry is more now, the actual purchase is not that much because people want the government to finalize its infrastructure projects first. Srivastava said that the local administration has already banned registration of land in some parts of the district and Ayodhya has a large number of disputed properties. Apart from this, many of the land that the agents are selling are wetland and there will be environmental clearance for any construction there.