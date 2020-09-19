If you want to go to Bihar, don’t worry about tickets! Start booking tickets in these cloned trains from today

IRCTC / Clone Trains For Bihar: In this era of ongoing Corona crisis in the country (Indian Railways), Indian Railways has decided to run 40 special trains as well as special trains. 20 pairs of these trains will be operational from September 21. Most of these trains are trains for Bihar. Booking of tickets in these cloned trains will start from 19 September ie today. Of these 40 clone trains started by the railways, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar. Rallway has taken this initiative to give increasing tickets in the train and confirm tickets to passengers. Also Read – Clone Trains Ticket Booking News: Booking of tickets in cloned trains from today, what are the routes – how much will the fare be? Know everything ….

According to the Railway Ministry, the fare of Humsafar Express will be taken for 19 pairs of these trains. This will be equal to the fare of Jan Shatabdi Express for 'clone' train between Lucknow to Delhi. According to the railways, these trains will run on those routes where the waiting list of tickets is long or demand is high.

Railways said that these trains will be in addition to the 310 special trains already in place and their stoppage will be limited to 'operational halts' or Divisional Headquarters (if any) on the route. Railways said that the suggestions of the state governments can be kept in mind while limiting the stay. Let us know that out of these 40 trains, the maximum 22 trains will either go to Bihar or will open from there. Apart from this, many trains will pass through Bihar.

Where will trains run from?

1. Saharsa to New Delhi – Everyday

2. New Delhi to Saharsa – Everyday

3. Rajgir to New Delhi – Everyday

4. New Delhi to Rajgir – Everyday

5. Darbhanga to New Delhi – Everyday

6. New Delhi to Darbhanga – Everyday

7. Muzaffarpur to Delhi – Sunday

8. Delhi to Muzaffarpur – Monday

9. Rajendra Nagar to New Delhi – Sunday

10. New Delhi to Rajendra Nagar – Monday

11. Katihar to Delhi – Friday

12. Delhi to Katihar – Sunday

13. Jaynagar to Amritsar – Tuesday, Friday, Sunday

14. Amritsar to Jayanagar – Sunday, Wednesday, Friday

15. Bengaluru to Danapur – Monday

16. Danapur to Bangalore – Wednesday

17. Ahmedabad to Darbhanga – Friday

18. Darbhaga to Ahmedabad – Monday

19. Surat to Chapra – Monday

20. Chapra to Surat – Wednesday

21. Ahmedabad to Patna – Wednesday

22. Patna to Ahmedabad – Sunday