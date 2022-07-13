If you want to improve your gamer setup, we help you with these Amazon Prime Day offers

Improve the aesthetics and functionality of your setup with these products.

Here you will find some offers that will come in handy if you want to give your setup a breath of fresh air. Everything is designed to provide comfort, new features (such as speakers) and even to give your play area a distinguished touch (lights, the occasional LEGO figure)…

Decorate your gaming setup with Amazon Prime Day deals

Lightning

Lighting is one of those very important points to give a distinguished touch to our setup, and these offers have a good handful of quite interesting offers. The first two are the same light in different lengths, depending on the space you want to illuminate.

One is two meters and the other is three, and unless you have a VERY small desk, you will always we will recommend the three meter. It is better than missing, and the price difference is minimal.

The third option, far from being the cheapest, is the most professional. We are talking about a total of 10 meters of LED lights, which works with Alexa, Hey Google and Apple’s HomeKit, so customization is much easier than with other brands that use their own application for mobile phones.

Sound, comfort and gain of space

In this section we make a kind of “disaster drawer”, and here you will find sound equipment to have more options in addition to your headphones, a pretty cool mat and a vital tool to get a little more space in your setup.

We start with the sound section, and in addition to a fairly neat sound bar, we have very cheap speakers that give very good results. We’ve been testing them for quite some time and they hold up to carts and carts, so if you’re looking for triple B (Good, Nice and Cheap) you’re looking at some tough speakers.

This monitor arm has particularly caught our attention because it is NOT necessary to drill anything to place it. You can hook it on the back of the table and raise the monitor, thus gaining precious space. As if this were not enough, it is a purchase that you can combine with the sound bar to, with little money, level up your setup quite obviously.

This section closes with a mat with LED lights at a really competitive price. It is waterproof (you can stop suffering because you drop the soda on duty), quite resistant and is large (it fits more than enough keyboard and mouse). A must buy if you still do not have a mat with these characteristics.

figurines

In this last section, we wanted to offer you two LEGO figures to spice up your desktop. Although they have a place on a table, where they are going to shine especially is on a shelf that you have behind your setup.

We have chosen one that has to do with Star Wars (Baby Yoda, no less) and another more focused on video games, Minecraft (it’s a nice little pig, which can also serve as a gift to a fan of Mohjang’s game).

