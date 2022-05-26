If you want to know all the secrets of the Pokémon, look at this exhibition with the most mysterious specimens

The National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan hosts one of the most elaborate exhibitions we have ever seen.

The Pokémon franchise has inspired a large number of gamers. This has left us with beautiful fan remakes and even really addictive mini-games, but those responsible for the saga are aware that this affection for pocket monsters can be the reason why a child wants to become a paleontologist. Therefore, the National Museum of Nature and Science of Japan hosts an exhibition that moves us with just a few images.

The Twitter user JoseDesign has been able to visit this venue and shares some photographs of this impressive exhibition, which is focused on the Pokémon fossil. In this way, the museum has reserved a good space for attendees to enjoy an educational visit among iconic examples of the franchise such as Kabutops, Omastar, Bastiodon and more. Added to this, the experience is enlivened with the help of the Fossil Professor y Pikachu Excavatorwho accompany the visitor with information and details about the Pokémon.

In addition, the museum takes the opportunity to show the key characteristics of these creatures with clever ideas: “The theme of this exhibit is so-called Fossil Pokémon, which are displayed as part of an educational paleontological experience. Visitors will be able to compare the Pokémon fossil with similar prehistoric life forms found among the fossils of life real”, reads the website of the National Museum of Nature and Science.

If this news has created the need for you to travel to Japan to experience the exhibition first hand, know that it will be available until next 19th of June. After this date, it will be moved to another local venue. And, if you are looking for more reasons to travel to the Japanese country, keep in mind that this area is also home to the Super Nintendo World amusement park, which is also preparing an opening in Hollywood.

