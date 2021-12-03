If you want to know how Horacio and Carlo were created, Perxitaa tells it in a book full of secrets and anecdotes

The new publication from Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos has interaction with Alexa and exclusive videos.

His role-playing videos with some of the most successful video games of the moment have brought fame to Perxita, which day after day delights its followers with funny scenes in titles like Grand Theft Auto Online or Minecraft. Do names like Horacio and Carlo? If this is the case, you are most likely interested in the new book of Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos, because in it you will find tons of anecdotes and secrets not only about Perxitaa, but also about these charismatic roleplay characters.

You can use Alexa to learn more about PerxitaaIn the book The world of roleplay with Perxitaa Readers will enjoy a very entertaining text with all the information related to the art of roleplaying in video games together with one of the content creators most versed in this subject. The book will take us through the imaginative mind of Perxitaa to learn the mysteries behind their digital characters: how they emerged, how they evolve, their appearances in games like GTA, Minecraft or Rust, etc. At the end of the day, this practice is more complex than it seems, and that is why The world of roleplay with Perxitaa will also take a tour of dozens of details, such as the evolution of roleplay, the types of roles, the basic concepts or the creation of characters and stories.

“In this book you will find the best guide to start enjoying roleplay: what is it, how to role-play, secrets, curiosities … I will explain how to create a character; make sense of your story; take into account external details such as personality, physical appearance or psychological development; decide how he is going to behave “, he comments in the prologue of the book. Perxitaa also delves into the games where it is better to role-play as he does.

Another important detail The world of roleplay with Perxitaa is that it is more than just a video. As was the case with Warzone: Soki’s Secrets, the first book from Lunwerg Games and 3DJuegos, this project goes beyond the pages of paper to also offer exclusive content in the form of videos or even with a funny interaction with Alexa. Just say: “Alexa, open What’s up, trolls?” to learn more about Perxitaa, with whom we will somehow “talk” while we discover more details about her trajectory in the world of roleplay. There are more than 200 audios that will delight fans of Perxitaa and its fun role-playing characters. “It is much more than a book. With the audio skill, it is an experience”, Perxitaa commented in one of his last live shows.

In this book you will find the best guide to start enjoying roleplayPerxitaThe well-known influencer insists on the importance of these audios, for the amount of anecdotes they relate, but also for the advice he offers for all those who want to start in the world of roleplay. Jaume Cremades is the person behind the name of Perxitaa, who has specialized in the digital universe becoming a streamer, influencer, youtuber and gamer. He has been creating stories and characters through roleplaying in various video games for more than 10 years, something with which he entertained his audience until the arrival of SpainRP from GTA Roleplay, along with AuronPlay, where his importance rose like foam.

This is the second book in the Lunwerg Games collection, because just a few weeks ago we presented our collaboration with Soki, a specialist in the Call of Duty saga, and his work Warzone: Soki’s Secrets. In addition, there are still other ideas to announce, since the gaming collection will continue with diverse proposals and, above all, focused on an audience that loves video games.

