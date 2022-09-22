If you want to play Sackboy: Big Adventure on PC, there’s better news all the time

Once again, Steam’s internal database has received an update to the secret card of the game.

On November 19, 2020, Sackboy: A Big Adventure was published exclusively for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, but for a year we have been raising our eyebrows with the game of Sumo Digital because records of it have appeared on Steam, something that has been repeated recently.

And it is that, if we consult the Steam DB database, which records almost all the internal changes that are carried out on the Valve platform, we will see that Sackboy’s secret token has been updated in recent days, so it is possible that these types of trailers anticipate an upcoming announcement, although there is no official confirmation from Sony at the time of writing.

Added game icon and labelsThe highlight of all is that the game’s database has included an icon corresponding to this installment, with the image in question showing the main character. In addition, there have been other changes, such as new languages ​​for achievements and additional labels on the genre of the title.

Another work that has been receiving similar updates for a while is Returnal, a title until now exclusive to PlayStation 5 that would come out of the new generation of Sony consoles to land on PC. To this day, we also do not have an official confirmation that it will happen, but there are more and more indications that it will end up on Steam.

3D Games Discord

More on: Sackboy: Big Adventure, Sackboy, PC, Steam and Sumo Digital.