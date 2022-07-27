If you want to play the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta, Activision will offer some free codes

The requirement to try your luck is to follow the Call of Duty League Championship live on August 7.

Despite the fact that Vanguard and Warzone continue to be updated, what the vast majority of fans of the shooter saga of Activision The most eagerly awaited is the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which will arrive in October 2022 on PC and consoles. However, before there will be a beta to test it.

We still need to know some details about this beta, but it is expected to arrive in mid-September, probably landing earlier on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 than on PC and Xbox and being available to those who have pre-ordered the game on the different platforms.

They ask to follow the Call of Duty League on August 7Be that as it may, the truth is that we can opt for the chance to win a code of access to the beta in a few days if we follow the Call of Duty League Championship event live. We will have to link our account through the official website and, during the broadcast of several days, they will offer different rewards. The august 7th will randomly give away beta access codes to those who watch the competition, and those who attend the event itself will be sure to get a code.

From the official presentation of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 we know that the game has its release date set for October 28 of this same year, when it will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In addition, some details of his campaign have already been confirmed, which will include a mission set in Spain.

