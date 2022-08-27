If you want to telecommute, these are the most demanded programming languages ​​in remote work

While in an annual report published yesterday by IEEE Spectrum we were surprised by the information that SQL is the programming language that has been put as very necessary to find work, although always accompanied by another language apart. Telecommuting is especially important in the developer sector, as 90% of professionals in the industry are committed to remote work.

In Spain we have that teleworking has permeated the technology sector and it is that Spanish companies allow, more than ever before, developers work remotely as they wanted and all thanks to the pandemic. If this were not the case, many professionals consider resigning if they cannot telecommute.

And, in this context, we are going to analyze what are the most demanded programming languages ​​for remote work that are offered.

The programmer career in 2017 and in the future (with Javier Santana)

Go

A Hired report found this year that software engineers specializing in the Go programming language received nearly twice as many job interviews than the average of programmers. Specifically, 1.8 times more interview requests compared to the market average.

Go is a Google language. It is not new, it is on its way to 15 years, but many giant companies have adopted in recent years like Uber, Twitch and Slack.

Javascript

In various interviews we have conducted with developers in Spain, We have seen that the Javascript language is always highly recommended among experts in our country.. And many people say that it is good to accompany this with other languages ​​such as HTML and CSS.

For example, Brais Moure, a mobile developer, one of many who recommends JavaScript, explains that for years it has been “the language of most used programming, demanded, and one of the most versatile in terms of development possibilities (especially in frontend and backend web)”. This expert believes that his learning along with certain famous frameworks will ensure you a professional career of value.

In addition, Remote Hunt (born two years ago, in the midst of a pandemic, under the name of Remote Hub) is a website about startups that work remotely, and this same one has made an analysis that has verified that in the section of languages, the absolute leadership corresponds to two sister scripting languages ​​(in fact, the second is a subset of the first): JavaScript and TypeScript. Both are being used by 65% ​​and 60% of the platform companies, respectively.

Ruby on Rails

This is a frame web apps used by companies like Airbnb, GitHub, and Shopify dating back to 2011. Ruby on Rails experts received 1.78 times more interview requests than the average developer.

Rails is a popular framework for building applications using Ruby. In the aforementioned Remote Hunt report analyzing job offers from startups for remote workers we have that Ruby is also in a high position. And how the developer William Romero explained in his networksRuby “came back from retirement when they added Webpack to Rails a few releases ago.”

There are many job search websites where you can find jobs that require developers who know this programming language well. One of these websites is specifically called Ruby on Remote and offers jobs for those who know Ruby on Rails well.

Python





Its huge and unstoppable popularity makes Python important for find any job, clearly also remote. Many are the studies that put Python as the most popular language. Big companies like Netflix have adopted it.

As the TIOBE index explained last month, “It’s hard to find a field of programming where Python isn’t widely used today.” The only exception is embedded (safety-critical) systems, since Python is too slow for this industry. In November 2020 Python overtook Java as the most popular programming language for the first time in the 20 years of the TIOBE index.

In fact, there is even an exclusive website to find remote jobs for Python experts.

Rust

Rust has become the most loved language by many programmers and large companies have already joined the development and the adoption of this programming language. Last year, Facebook joined its foundation, where Google was also, and Microsoft launched ‘Rust for Windows’.

Rust emerged from Mozilla as a personal project by Graydon Hoare in search of a language that would allow you to write extremely fast code at the same level as C or C++ but no memory management issues. Android has also integrated it.

Rust is an excellent language for create command line applications where we can define all dependencies and generate the binary to be distributed via charge. In addition to creating embedded applications at a very low cost of size with compile-time security against future errors. Of course, competition has arisen: Google presented Carbon, which is the latest programming language created within Google (although also with external developers), and which aspires to be the successor to C++, instead of Rust.

In fact, if you search for Rust programming remote work in a search engine, you will find a wide range of remote work jobs on websites such as Working Nomads or Remotive.