If you wanted to use your Steam Deck as a Switch, there is bad news: the official dock delays its launch

Valve has announced that it cannot produce them due to component shortages and factory closures.

Having already completed three months between us, we can confirm that Steam Deck is meeting expectations. Users who wanted to access their Steam library on the go can do so with the Valve’s console-computera good alternative to Nintendo Switch if what you are looking for is more power and the benefits of the PC market.

However, the launch of Steam Deck does not yet have all the news announced at the time. Without going any further, the dock that allows you to comfortably connect the hardware to a larger screen is not yet for sale, and there is no good news about it.

In an official statement, Valve has announced that dock release delayed, also called a docking station. They assure that they have had to make this decision due to the shortage of components and the closure of their factories due to the pandemic, although they are working to improve the situation.

They will give an approximate date in the futureWe are summoned to future communications to know more information about the future release date, since it was previously scheduled to arrive in late spring. Yes indeed: this does not affect Steam Deck production and, as they say, the production calendar remains as it is and the same happens with the reservation windows of the machine, since they are different components and factories.

Finally, Valve wanted to clarify that They continue to work on improving the experience. Steam Deck connection with all kinds of USB-C hubs and external displays. Remember that, in principle, the console-computer will not improve its performance when connected to the dock, but it will will display at a higher resolution depending on the panel.

3D Games Discord

This decision is mainly due to the fact that those responsible want to prioritize the portable mode because they consider it the main use of the Steam Deck. Trying to make it work better connected to the base would go against that stance and also allows them to focus on further improving the experience of the machine overall.

Despite the bad news, users of a Steam Deck can be pleased with the support from Valve, which continues to add updates and improvements regularly since its release. In addition, the company continues to work with developers with the aim of being able to add more titles to the verified games listwhich already exceeds 3,000.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Steam Deck, Dock, Valve, Steam and Release Date.